Diesel News 9-30-19

Truck of the Week

2020 Super Duty to Lead the Pack

The highly anticipated numbers are in for the 2020 Ford Super Duty—and they’re impressive. In a four category sweep, the latest F-series Super Duty’s will offer best-in-class towing, payload, horsepower, and torque. The new 6.7L Power Stroke will deliver 475 hp and an earth-moving 1,050 lb-ft of torque, 50 lb-ft more than Ram’s new high output 6.7L Cummins. Whether you’re towing conventionally, by way of fifth-wheel hitch, or via gooseneck, the ’20 Super Duty offers class-leading maximum weight ratings of 24,200 pounds, 32,500 pounds, and 37,000 pounds, respectively. When properly spec’d, Ford’s standard cab, two-wheel drive 2020 dually can haul an incredible 7,850 pounds in the bed, also the best in the business.

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en.html

Highlights

Winter Is Here Early

Winter has come early for Firepunk Diesel’s “Charity Case” 5.90 Index truck, the 1,400hp second-gen piloted by Cody Fisher that destroyed two rear Dana 70’s this racing season. The guys at Firepunk have already started work on back-halving the truck, along with a short bed conversion, and very soon the Dana 70 will be sent packing in favor of a 9-inch. A fiberglass front clip will also be added to drop weight. The truck will still be used to compete in 5.90 Index, but will have a full dash, radio, alternator, and coolant flowing through it, the idea being to make it a possible candidate for the Hot Rod Power Tour.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

Cummins and Ram Celebrate 3-Millionth Engine

Thirty-one years after the first Cummins-powered Ram pickup was assembled, Cummins has produced engine number 3 million for its partner, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The milestone engine, a 400hp, 1,000 lb-ft version of the 6.7L Cummins, is slated to propel a 2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn crew cab dually 4×4. The buyer of the Ram with the 3-millionth Cummins under the hood will be identified at a later date, and a celebration will be held for that, too. According to Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand: “The relationship that Ram Truck has with Cummins is one of the industry’s most enduring, and continues to raise the bar for power and durability.”

Source: media.fcanorthamerica.com

P-pumped Duramax!

After hitting a fuel-only horsepower wall of 3,000 hp with its common-rail DX460 Duramax platform, the folks at Wagler Competition Products have initiated the process of going mechanical with their all-billet V-8’s. The idea is to run huge amounts of fuel in order to be able to fully test other engine components—something common-rail injection isn’t able to do at the present time. Wagler will likely turn to Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo for a billet P-pump (and possibly some of the company’s competition-killing windmills). It’s rumored that Wagler and Wimer believe a P-pumped DX460 can make 4,000 hp…

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

’47 Mercury Rad-Rod

For a textbook example of how to build the perfect rat-rod, look no further than what the team at Radical Diesel Repair have put together. The 1950 model year Mercury M47 pickup has been frame-swapped, graced with a compound turbocharged common-rail Cummins, a FASS fuel system, XD wheels, and a host of other goodies. The north of the border build also received support from the folks at Industrial Injection, Flo Pro Exhaust, Toyo Tires, and MADS Electronics. Check it out for yourself online.

Source: http://radicaldieselrepair.ca/

Events

ODSS Season Finale This Weekend

The Outlaw Diesel Super Series season will conclude this weekend at the 2019 Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam in North Carolina. So who will be crowned champion of his or her respective class? Ryan Riddle is looking to clinch not only the ET Bracket trophy, but also the 7.70 Index gold. In 6.70 Index, Landon Miller has a commanding lead and will hold on by simply showing up. As for Outlaw 5.90, it is definitely coming down to the wire, with a tight points race between First Place Mindy Jackson, Second Place Paul Cato, and Third Place Rick Fox. Stainless Diesel’s Johnny Gilbert has Pro Street on lock down, but things are close in Pro Mod, with Rawlings Barnes just 22 points back of Larson Miller, and Barnes having home field advantage at Rudy’s.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Fastest Pro Mod Race in Diesel Drag Race History?

Rumor has it that a new Pro Mod build will be making an appearance at Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam, and the stage has been set for a heads-up grudge race between Firepunk Diesel’s Save the Racks S10 and the new Duramax-powered Pro Mod from the NGM Diesel Racing Engines and PPEI camps. Rumor also has it that the new Duramax door slammer is quicker in the 60-foot and in getting to the ‘330, but no one knows if it’ll have what it takes to match the low 4’s the Save the Racks S10 is capable of running. Make sure you tune in for this one. The race goes down immediately following ODSS eliminations at Piedmont Dragway on Saturday night.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/