Diesel News 12-9-19

Engine of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Wagler’s P-pumped DX460 Duramax is Coming Together

At Wagler Competition Products’ Odon, Indiana facility, it’s full speed ahead on their P-pumped DX460 Duramax project. The second weekend in December brought Xccelerated Turbo Systems’ Tim Miller and his expert fabrication skills into the fold, as the piping for the Pro Stock turbocharger from Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo was pieced together. That’s also a floating intercooler core you’re looking at, a design the folks at Wagler came up with to solve several performance-related issues. As for the massive billet Wimer P-pump destined to sit in the DX460’s valley, we’re told it’ll sport 16mm plungers to start…enough fuel for well north of 3,000 hp.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Ultimate Welding Rig?

Some of the slickest looking rigs you’ll come across are parked up and down the pipeline. Such will soon be the case for this immaculate F-450, a King Ranch recently outfitted for duty by Western Welding. The custom flat bed sports a trough, bed liner, blindspot radar, camera and sensors, and a 90-gallon H-Rack fuel tank with a Fill-Rite transfer pump has also been added to the new Super Duty. As for the Ford’s look and stance, a leveling kit made it possible to clear 22’s and 35×12.50R22 Toyo Open Country M/T’s. Looking cool at work has just been redefined.

Source: http://www.westernwelding.net/

Diesel Classifieds

Bagged F-350 Platinum on 26’s for Sale

While many SEMA builds tend to flood the market after their time in the limelight, some are better than others. Take this ’17 F-350 Platinum crew cab for example. It sits on a custom-altered and powdercoated frame from Phat Phabz of Oklahoma, rides on 26-inch billet MTW wheels, and Accuair E-level. Other highlights include a custom sectioned front bumper, shaved fog lights, stretched and raised dually fenders, a bead-rolled sheet-metal bed floor, a hand-formed aluminum roll pan molded in, an aluminum fuel cell, and even custom sewn, black wool carpeting from Mercedes. The one-off “Platty” is listed for $135,000 online.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1592817140978103/permalink/2439216379671504/?sale_post_id=2439216379671504

Fastest Power Strokes in the Land Will be at PRI

Hot Shot’s Secret will have the biggest and baddest Power Stroke trucks in the world in their booth at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis (Dec. 12-14). Not only will Rawlings Barnes and the Rudy’s Performance Parts Pro Mod Super Duty be on hand, but Brian Gray of Gray’s Diesel Performance will also be present. Both drivers will be signing autographs (Gray on Friday and Barnes on Saturday) as well as chatting anything and everything diesel drag racing. The Hot Shot’s Secret booth is #6133 and can be found in the Yellow Hall of the Indiana Convention Center.

Source: https://www.hotshotsecret.com/

OEM News

Ram Wins Popular Science Award

After reviewing thousands of products and innovations on its way to choosing the top 100 winners across 11 categories, Popular Science Magazine has given the 2020 Ram heavy duty truck its Best of What’s New award. According to Joe Brown, Editor-in-Chief of Popular Science, Ram won the automotive award because its “unique blend of tech makes it tough yet sophisticated.” Of particular interest in a press release from New Press USA was the mention of Ram’s heavy duty truck customers having the ability to enjoy Sirius XM’s new (industry-first) Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, provided they’ve opted for the 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen.

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=21401&mid=1

More Trouble for VW

The emissions-related troubles continue for Volkswagen, as the automaker’s headquarters was recently raided by officials in Germany. This time, however, investigators are after information regarding VW’s EA288 engine (not the EA189 that was the primary culprit in the Dieselgate scandal). It’s alleged that, in testing, the EA288 engines do not properly indicate when the diesel particulate filter fails. Even more interesting, this raid seems to have targeted individual employees at Volkswagen rather than the automaker itself. No matter the outcome, it’s further proof that VW will remain under the microscope of prosecutors for the foreseeable future.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-volkswagen-raid/volkswagen-headquarters-raided-again-in-connection-with-diesel-scandal-idUSKBN1Y720P?il=0

7.3L PCM and IDM Fixes

Though tens of thousands of them are still on the road, the 7.3L Power Stroke isn’t getting any younger. And as the revered 444ci V-8 continues to age, PCM and IDM issues are surfacing more and more. Diesel Technology of Chattanooga, with its previous ties to Swamps Diesel, tests, repairs, flashes, and remanufactures PCM’s and IDM’s in-house at very affordable prices. Other services include re-soldering chip terminals and the ability to recover a PCM that’s failed or crashed. Diesel Technology of Chattanooga can definitely help you keep your ’94.5-’03 7.3L in service for the long haul.

Source: https://www.dieseltechchatt.com/