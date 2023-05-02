Outlaw Unlimited Class Diesel Drag Racing
No-Time Classes To Be Run At Outlaw Diesel Revenge

Never lacking in entertainment value, two no-time, heads-up classes have been added to Friday night’s docket at Outlaw Diesel Revenge. The first category will be coined “Heavy Hitters” and will carry a minimum weight of 7,200 pounds (with driver), fuel-only, and no aftermarket rear four-link suspension. The second class will be “Outlaw Unlimited,” a category with no power-adder or suspension restrictions but that will call for a 6,000-pound minimum weight (and a maximum weight of 7,195 pounds). The goal is to have a guaranteed $10,000 payout for each class. The ODSS Outlaw Diesel Revenge event takes place side-by-side with the Ultimate Callout Challenge, hosted at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park from June 2-4.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

