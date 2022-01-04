Truck Of The Week

1,400HP Fourth-Gen

There will be another hot-running 6.70 Index truck competing in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series this summer. The ’14 Ram 2500 is owned by Karry Latropoulos and it just made a very respectable 1,391 hp on the rollers. His fairly hefty fourth-gen packs a 48RE swap, a built 6.7L Cummins from LinCo Diesel Performance, S&S fueling in the form of a 14mm CP3 and 350-percent over injectors, and a 5-blade S485 Godfather from Stainless Diesel. In addition to competing in 6.70 on fuel, Latropoulos might also make use of the two stage Nitrous Express system and make a run at 5.90.

Source: https://lincodieselperformance.com/

Highlights

Somebody Finally Did It

Sooner or later it was bound to happen, and who better to do it than Rich Rebuilds, the YouTube sensation that lit SEMA on fire with its LS V-8 swapped Tesla Model S. Now, they’re at it again, and are looking to drop a 4BT Cummins into a Model 3. According to The Drive, the wrecked Tesla Model 3 suffered front-end damage. However, at least now it can be beefed up to support the 780-pound 4BT, which by the way won’t fit under the Tesla’s hood. In addition to a hood stack obstructing part of the view out the passenger side of the windshield, so too will the valve covers. Either way, once the project is finished, we guarantee the hate vs. love ratio will be split right down the middle.

Source: https://www.thedrive.com/news/43662/cummins-diesel-swapped-tesla-model-3-is-gonna-make-a-lot-of-people-mad?fbclid=IwAR0eWvAFSOEvo7p1-unghdsNHMDxrFdJSV4lJFBwObdpD8lX9XXOTTSGhLE

Another (More Conventional) 4BT Swap

If you ask the folks at FASS Fuel Systems, the 4BT Cummins should’ve been a factory option for Jeep JKU’s (JKU meaning four-door for those not up to speed on Jeep lingo). Luckily, their friends at Rowdy Auto and Diesel Repair plan to pull off that exact swap in ultra-clean fashion. The P-pump aboard the 4BT will be supplied clean fuel that’s always free of air courtesy of one of FASS’s Titanium series lift pump systems. Is the 4BT swap craze making a comeback, or did it never really go away?

Source: https://fassride.com/

It Can Happen…500,000-Mile 6.0L

No B.S., we swear! You’re looking at the odometer for a stock engine, 6.0L Power Stroke in an ’05 F-250, which was cared for by the folks at PSP Diesel. What’s more is that this photo was taken five years ago (January of 2017), so who knows how many more miles have been racked up in that time… Of all the horror stories associated with the 6.0L, it’s hard to imagine one going the distance, but we can assure you that—while this amount of mileage is well above average—the 6.0L Power Stroke can last hundreds of thousands of miles with quality care and proper maintenance.

Source: https://pspdiesel.com/

3,600 HP Worth Of Diesel!

Ever wonder what life is like in out on the open sea in a speeding mansion? Erik Camo Linker recently captained this 78-foot Riviera from Seattle to Newport Beach for delivery and filled us in on all the details. Powered by twin MAN V-12 engines producing 1,800 hp apiece, the 3,600hp boat consumes 190 gallons of fuel per hour at full song, houses a 2,600-gallon fuel tank, and the fuel supply lines measure 3-inches in diameter! The 103,000-pound (dry) luxury vessel can cruise at 25 knots and sprint to 35 with authority thanks to the twin-engine combo. Not that fuel economy matters much in this case, but long distance transport at 10 knots consumes a much more fuel-efficient 22-gph (or 2 gallons per mile).

A Decent Deal On A Used Diesel—Finally

Maybe all isn’t lost in the used diesel market—at least if you’re considering a work truck. This CM flatbed-equipped, LML-powered 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD is listed for $35,000 and it’s got plenty of add-ons that will help keep it on the road a while. A CP3 conversion with a 10mm pump, a FASS system complete with a sump in the tank, ECM and TCM tuning, a WC Fab high flow kit, and a maintenance record that entails a new internal transmission filter being installed every 25,000 miles says the late-model Chevy is ready to go at least another 174,000 miles.

Behind The Scenes

The Trials And Tribulations Of Building The Brodozer Duramax

Name any type of high-horsepower-related piston failure and Jeremy Wagler can tell you a story. Believe it or not, every one of these units came from the Duramax that powered the BroDozer monster truck. According to Wagler, most of these failures came from running electric water pumps and tiny radiators. However, some died on the engine dyno while others kicked it during on-track testing. Despite the failures and the project essentially getting parked due to C0vid, BroDozer did go on to do some very impressive free style things in Monster Jam before being parked—and they are moments in time many diesel fans will never forget.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/