Diesel News 10.07.19

Race of the Week

Firepunk/Save the Racks S10 vs. PPEI/NGM Diesel C7 Corvette

In what can only be described as one of the most exciting side-by-side drag races in modern diesel history, a couple low-4-second Pro Mods faced off in a grudge match following the action at Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam on October 5. In the left lane: the Cummins-powered Firepunk Diesel/Save the Racks S10 piloted by Larson Miller. In the right lane: Wade Moody in the new, Duramax-propelled C7 Corvette creation from PPEI and NGM Diesel Racing Engines. Rocketing out to an early lead, Moody nabbed an insane, 1.02-second 60-foot on his way to a 4.39-second pass at 165 mph in the eighth-mile. Though Miller was reeling the ‘Vette in on the back half, he would end up going 4.40 at 173 mph, giving the win light to Moody and team PPEI.

Highlights



Another ODSS Season in the Books

Prior to their awesome grudge match with the new PPEI/NGM Corvette, the Firepunk Diesel/Save the Racks S10 wrapped up the Pro Mod class points chase at the ODSS season closer in North Carolina. A win for Mindy Jackson at Rudy’s gave her the 5.90 Index title in a class that was nothing short of thrilling to watch in 2019. As for Pro Dragster and Pro Street, Scheid Diesel’s Jared Jones and Stainless Diesel’s Johnny Gilbert won both the last event and earned top points for the year. In 6.70 Index, Landon Miller’s strong final race for the year kept him well out front in the points chase, thereby locking in the class trophy. Last but certainly not least, Ryan Riddle capped off his racing season with a win and title in 7.70 Index, along with coming out on top of the ET Bracket points chase.

Is the P-pumped 12-valve Back?

Now available exclusively through Mopar/FCA dealers, you can buy a remanufactured 12-valve 5.9L, complete with the mechanical Bosch P7100. Intended as a cost-effective, no-surprise solution to get your older Ram workhorse back on the road or back out on active duty in short order, Cummins’ remanufactured 6BT mill should be a big hit. Each engine is backed by a 2-year, 100,000-mile warranty for ultimate peace of mind. As for power ratings, the new 12-valve has been brought up to modern standards. Horsepower ratings of 325 hp to 385 hp are available, along with torque ratings of 610 lb-ft to 930 lb-ft.

Another Pro Mod Gunning for 4.30s in 2020

U.C.C. competitor Donavan Harris’ two-wheel drive Pro Mod Dodge made an appearance over the weekend. Look for the north of the border, common-rail Cummins-powered second-gen to join the ranks of one of diesel’s fastest classes in 2020. Harris hopes to send the two-wheel drive Dodge through the ‘660 in 4.30 to 4.50-second intervals with consistency, and while he admits that racing a purpose-built drag truck will come with a learning curve, he’s definitely looking forward to it. We know we’re looking forward to the Pro Mod field expanding even further.

Wilson Patterson Diesel Buys Jay Lew’s Old Truck

Diesel drag race fans know Jason Lewis’ “Purple Haze” Pro Street Dodge as an 8.60-second terror capable of cutting 1.3-second 60-foots. After recently putting the truck up for sale, friend and fellow enthusiast, Ethan Patterson, bought the truck as a roller. Rumor has it that the truck will be fitted with a common-rail Cummins from KingSpeed Race & Repair for next racing season, along with a Wilson Patterson Diesel transmission. The WPD crew plans to do some testing down in Texas over the winter, and then come out swinging in 2020.

CP3 Conversion Being Developed for 1,000 LB-FT Cummins

Much like its CP3 conversion kits for the LML Duramax platform, S&S Diesel Motorsport will soon be offering a seamless way to ditch the CP4.2 on the ’19 Cummins. Two types of conversion kits will eventually be offered: a CARB-compliant, 50-state legal system, and a competition version complete with a high output CP3. In its 50-state conversion kit, the CP3 will be calibrated to match the CP4.2 pump’s factory fueling curve. For competition applications, a tuning required kit will be available, which features a higher-flowing LBZ Duramax-based FCA.

Parts Rack

PowerFlo Lift Pump Now Available for VP44 Dodge Owners

It’s finally here: Fleece Performance Engineering’s groundbreaking in-tank lift pump for ’98.5-’02 Dodge VP44 trucks. A complete upgrade, the PowerFlo kit includes everything you need to properly route, plumb, pump, and filter fuel to your VP44 5.9L Cummins. Just as in other applications, the PowerFlo lift pump features a dual gerotor design, an active fill bucket that eliminates the need for a sump or draw straw issues, and is capable of supporting 800 hp. The PowerFlo system also comes with an integral fuel sender, a 3-micron Donaldson fuel filter and water separator, a filter base for integral mounting, a distribution block, push lock hose, and all necessary AN and barb fittings.

