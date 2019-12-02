Diesel News 12-2-19

Truck of the Week

Duramax-Powered ’69 C10

Ready for a one-of-a-kind ’69 C10-based dually? Shawn Huether of Baker, Montana is selling this rolling work of art for $70,000—and it’s 100-percent worth it. His classic Chevy sits on an ’05 3500 series chassis, and makes use of the ’05 donor’s LLY Duramax and five-speed Allison. But don’t let the 22’s fool you, it’s not just for show. Air bags and a B&W hitch mean it’s ready to tow just about anything you feel like throwing behind it. Inside the cab, the ’05 gauge cluster, steering column, and wiring has been integrated into the C10’s dash, along with a Vintage Air A/C system that blows nice and cold.

Highlights

More Press for Wagler’s Billet CX400

Freshly plucked from the Ramifications Pro Mod truck, Mike Skinner’s all-billet, Wagler Competition Products-designed and built Cummins is headed back to the PRI Show this year. Back before Skinner’s 2019 racing season began, the CX400 made an effortless 1,786 hp and 2,177 lb-ft of torque on the engine dyno with a single 98mm Precision turbo in the mix. Unfortunately, the transmission behind it was wiped out during the course of the racing season, but Skinner and the folks at Wagler have big plans to solve that issue, along with planning to spend much more time on the dyno this winter. Stop by Wagler’s booth at PRI (booth #4851) to see this beauty in person.

Done Right Diesel Sells the Pro Mod

Following another strong year competing in the ODSS Pro Mod class, Done Right Diesel Performance’s Ben Shadday has decided to sell the truck. Shadday’s Cummins-powered half-ton finished third in points in 2019, after having earned the Pro Mod title the year prior. New ownership of the proven Pro Mod goes to Cody Cloyd of Cloyd’s Performance Diesel in Midland, Texas. The truck is reportedly set to receive a 1 Way Diesel Performance engine for the 2020 season. It will be interesting to see how much deeper the truck will venture into the 4’s under Cloyd’s care.

Diesel Classifieds

’09 DuraBurb

There are a lot of rare vehicles for sale this Christmas season, and this one is based out of Wentzville, Missouri. The Duramax-swapped, 75,000-mile ’09 Suburban 2500 received its LMM power plant from an ’09 model year HD, along with its donated six-speed Allison 1000. For a little extra go, the DuraBurb benefits from EFI Live tuning, available on the fly thanks to a DSP5 switch. Black-on-black leather interior, four heated captain’s seats and remote start sum up the other high points on the interior. Listed for $39,500 firm, it won’t last long.

Hard-to-Find OBS

For OBS Ford lovers, the five-speed Super Cab, short-bed F-250 is a tough one to find, and this four-wheel drive version listed at Triple C Autoplex in Uniontown, Pennsylvania is near-perfect. For being a ’96 model, the XLT trim, 7.3L Power Stroke has a fairly low 167,000 miles on the odometer, a TS six-position chip helping it along, an aftermarket clutch, and is fresh out of the paint booth. A 4-inch lift allows 35-inch all terrains—mounted on the timeless factory 16×7 forged Alcoas—to clear everything. Not surprisingly, the rare, Texas-sourced OBS sold within a week of being listed online, where it was priced at $21,000.

Upcoming Event

PRI 2019

Billet blocks, heads, mega-sized turbos, and cutting-edge fueling technology will soon be front-and-center at the 2019 PRI Show in Indianapolis. The 34th Performance Racing Industry trade show will run from December 12-14 this year, and all the heavy hitters will be on hand. FASS, PPE, Scheid Diesel, Wagler Competition Products, Hot Shot’s Secret, Fleece Performance Engineering, XDP and dozens of others will populate the massive Indiana Convention Center for the three-day affair. In addition to all the manufacturer booths, show-goers can peruse through machinery row and also check out the trailer exhibit area located in nearby Lucas Oil Stadium.

Parts Rack

Bean Machine’s Billet Oil Pans

If you’re looking for both bling and functionality, Bean Machine can design and cut virtually anything you need. Take its billet dry sump oil pans for common-rail Cummins engines for example. The billet-aluminum piece starts out as a 130-pound chunk of steel, ends up tipping the scales at just 10 pounds, features three separate oil pickup channels, an integrated reusable O-ring gasket, and ships with the necessary mounting bolts included. Each oil pickup channel also entails two -12 AN ORB ports (one per side) for a total of six potential pickup locations. Deck plates, girdles, CP3 pulleys and CP3 bracket kits, and valve covers have all become a part of Bean’s forte over the past several years.

