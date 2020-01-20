Diesel News 01.20.20

Event of the Week

Pro Street Trucks Give it a Go at Gordyville

At the 2020 Midwest Winter Nationals indoor tractor pull, four-wheel drive diesel trucks were allowed to mix it up in the 160,000 square-foot auction arena in Gifford, Illinois (best known as Gordville). The 8,000-pound Pro Street Diesel Trucks were invited to put on a show during Saturday’s afternoon session, while the other five sessions of action were dominated by various types of tractors, including Pro Farm, Super Farm, Classic Modifieds, and Pro Stocks. In the Pro Street truck class, RayJay Rindt and his ’04 Dodge 2500 would pull off the win, followed by Scott Barcus in second, Lane Aldrich in third, and Lee Stiltz (pictured) ending up in Fourth Place.

Source: http://www.gordyvilleusa.com/

OEM News

2020 Tremor Package Adds Integrated Winch

For the first time in its history, a Super Duty can be ordered with an available integrated winch as part of the Tremor off-road package. The new Ford Performance Parts winch by Warn was specifically designed to meet the automaker’s standards and comes with 12,000 pounds of winching power. It will be available, beginning in mid-2020, as a factory-orderable option or dealer-installed after-sale upgrade, and will retail for $3,000. Ford’s winch option was developed with utmost safety and capability in mind, with the winch being mounted behind the steel bumper, which Ford notes does not hinder airflow or clearance regardless of engine choice (the option is available for both gas and Power Stroke-equipped models).

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2020/01/14/ford-offering-new-integrated-winch-2020-super-duty-tremor.html

Wages on the Rise at GM

Wages, profit sharing, and benefits are all set to increase for more than 1,350 of GM’s hourly employees. The good news stems from the automaker’s workers transitioning from temporary to full-time employment during the first quarter of 2020. The 1,350 employees are scattered across 14 U.S. manufacturing plants based in Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, New York, Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky. According to Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing: “We are excited to welcome these employees as regular, full-time team members, and today’s announcement affirms GM’s continuing commitment to a strong U.S. manufacturing base.”

Source: http://www.newspressusa.com/public/ViewPressRelease.aspx?pr=64087&pr_ref=6823

Best-in-Class Front Plow Rating

Ford’s snow plow prep package for its 2020 Super Duty’s includes a best-in-class 1,290-pound maximum snow plow rating for diesel models, which includes mounting hardware. Having the heaviest plow rating in the segment builds on Ford’s goal to build the most capable heavy-duty pickups you can buy. The snow plow prep package will call for a heavier duty spring package (which is specific to each configuration) and a higher amp alternator to deal with heavy electrical loads. In the world of snow and ice management, Ford claims nearly 50-percent of the entire market.

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2020/01/10/2020-ford-super-duty-ultimate-snow-machine-front-plow.html

Throwback to the Good Old Days

Remember what the Super Stock tractors of old looked like? Back in the 1980s, you could find Jerry Van Dorpe’s legendary “Screamin’ Demon” often dominating the ranks of the class. Ironically enough, back in 1983 Van Dorpe helped highlight the need for improved driver protection from fire when a failed smoke tube at an indoor pull burned through his nylon jacket, yielding second-degree burns. This would mark the beginning of the fire suit rule in all NTPA competition. In the photo shown, a young (and lucky) Jordan Lustik, who now pilots the Silver Bullet Super Stock tractor, sits atop Van Dorpe’s dominant IH 686.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/silverbullettractor/

Parts Rack

M100 Pulling Pumps

In need of a Model 100 pump for your Farm Stock tractor? Scheid Diesel has been specializing in the popular rotary pump for years, and offers a 13mm head and rotor version with a modified control unit and high lift cam that flows 520cc’s of fuel. A second hot-rodded pump, also equipped with a 13mm head and rotor and a modified control unit moves 570cc’s of fuel, but comes with a quick rate Ag governor. Scheid’s M100 pumps feature a two-piece taper lock anti-slip drive, micro blue coating on all internal parts, and the stock supply pump gears removed (allowing fuel to be delivered directly to the head from the filter base).

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/

Diesel Deep Clean

Lucas Oil Products has released its technologically advanced diesel fuel detergent and deposit control additive, Diesel Deep Clean, which is designed to keep injectors clean and free-flowing. According to the company, its product provides rapid cleaning of the fuel system, is effective on nozzle deposits and internal injector deposits, and even eliminates the risk of forced regens by removing up to 32-percent of harmful soot and other particulate matter before it’s allowed to accumulate inside the DPF. You can find Diesel Deep Clean at popular parts houses such as AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Car Quest, and Advance Auto Parts.

Source: https://lucasoil.com/