Testing Turbo Time USA’s Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid On A Retrofitted ’13 6.7L Power Stroke

When variable geometry turbochargers hit the diesel market in 2003, it was a giant leap forward. Turbo lag was minimized, drivability increased considerably, transient response was quicker, and emissions standards could more easily be met while also increasing horsepower. However, in both stock and larger VGT applications there has always been room for improvement. One of the key components in Garrett GT37-based variable geometry turbo applications is the VGT solenoid. The solenoid receives its commands from the engine’s computer (i.e. ECM or PCM) and converts that electrical signal into hydraulic work—essentially opening and closing the vanes in the turbine housing according to throttle position.

To improve the performance of a factory VGT, as well as a larger one, Turbo Time USA developed the Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid. Its internal design works to increase the resistance strength on the vane system to help retain positions at longer rates—the result of which is improved spooling potential and boosted efficiency. With our hands on a ’13 6.7L Power Stroke that was set to receive a ’15-newer Garrett GT37—a turbo that’s larger and known to be laggier than its GT32 SST predecessor—it was the perfect time to put the Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid through its paces. Join us for the turbo swap, the new VGT solenoid install, and our initial impressions of Turbo Time USA’s drivability-enhancing product.

On The Dyno

As proof that the Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid makes a difference in both horsepower and torque, Turbo Time USA conducted independent chassis dyno testing by a third-party performance facility pitting its solenoid against an OEM unit. Using the same truck on the same dyno and running the same test each time, its test mule made 448-rwhp at 3,500 rpm and 757 lb-ft of torque at 2,444 rpm with the factory VGT solenoid in the mix. After swapping to the Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid, the numbers jumped to 458-rwhp and 788 lb-ft at the same engine speeds.

After-Install, Initial Impressions

After loading a new tune to let the computer know it had a different turbo, and that it’d be seeing boost much sooner than usual (had we installed the Lightning Bolt Performance Actuator on a factory installed turbo, all that would be needed tune wise would be an allocation for the boost coming on sooner than normal and nothing more), we fired up the 6.7 and went for a drive. Boost came on significantly quicker than it did even with the factory installed smaller turbo. Power application was strong and smooth. EGT’s seem a bit lower but we can’t say for sure since this isn’t exactly an apples to apples test (new turbo..). EGT’s are definitely not higher than before which is something we were worried about since the actuator is by the very nature of how the turbo works, increasing back pressure to create boost. MPG’s are now up by one too with this tuning. All these things we expected to see. Quicker on the power, usually means less fuel. What we were very pleasantly surprised by is how smooth everything went. Install was extremely simple, and the truck just ran great right out of the gate. No tune adjustments or method of driving adjustments were necessary, it just had more usable power lower in the RPM range.

SOURCE

Turbo Time USA

973.558.5181

turbotimeusa.com