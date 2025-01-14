Diesel Enthusiasts: Share Your Custom Rigs!

Show us your diesel-driven vehicles—and tell us all about them!

To get your diesel featured in this section, send us a print-quality, horizontal photo and a short description of what’s pictured. Upload them to us via Instagram (@dieselworldmag) or email them to tucker@engaged.media.

Here are three submissions we’ve received from readers just like you!

Nikki Ben Maurer

Lebanon, PA

This 2016 Ford F-250 is powered by a 2000 forged rod 7.3L Powerstroke and ZF6 manual transmission. I built the truck 100% myself in my driveway over the course of a year and eight months, from August 2016 to June 2018. I built the truck to look as factory stock as possible with the intent that, when the hood is shut and engine is off, you can’t tell what I did.

Silvan

(@cowbowcustomdiesel)

This is my Harvest Gold metallic 2000 7.3L F-250 extended cab/shortbed. It’s running a KC38R dual ball bearing “tiger turbo,” 4-inch downpipe, 5-inch straight pipe, TS6 chip, gauges, full force diesel stage 2 HPOP, turbo pedestal, and stainless bellowed-up pipes. Strictly Diesel/Driven diesel pre-post filter setup with 5/8-inch fuel pickup, regulated return, high flow banjo bolts, and oil rail crossover. BD diesel CCV vent kit, BD billet flex plate, BD performance 4R100 transmission with lots of upgrades inside and a pro force single disc torque converter. Protech Industries headache rack and crossbody toolbox. Sinister diesel air intake, intercooler charge pipes/two-piece intake Y, coolant reservoir, coolant filter kit, and other billet Sinister parts. Cosmetic upgrades include Morimoto LEDs, 2006 F-250 headlights, mirrors, 2010 taillight conversion, Excursion grille, 2.5-inch leveling kit with 315/75r16s on 16×10 -38mm wheels.

Coty Thomas

Pennsylvania

21 high country

Full PTM with white powder on receiver

Recon cabs PTM

Boost switchbacks

WC fab coolant res for dressing

WC fab stage 3 piping kit with intake

Kryptonite stage 3 level fox shocks

Kryptonite front end kit

Diff drop kit cut and bolted

2-inch blocks in the rear

HP tuners ECM

PPEI tcm

Edge cts3 monitor

5-inch straight pipe

Single flash race tune

16pc apex rocklight kit

1,000pc starlight kit

One off 16×16 weld typhoons 3.6-inch BS polished out by Parker along with 2-inch shifted industries adapters also polished out by Parker