Diesel Performance Upgrades for Powerstroke, Cummins & Duramax Owners

Riffraff Diesel 94-97 Turbo Intake and Y Boot Kit

Since Ford has discontinued the factory intake boot and others on the market seem to be less than quality we have introduced our own turbo intake and Y boot kit. This will fit 1994.5-1997 OBS Powerstroke trucks with the stock turbo, and is a direct replacement for your cracked factory pieces.

Black Outer

Aramid/Nomex Reinforced

Rated to 550*F working temp

Exact factory replacements

100% MADE IN THE USA

RiffRaff Diesel

www.riffraffdiesel.com

BD Diesel Stealth Cover for VP44 Injection Pump

The BD Stealth Cover for the 1998.5 to 2002 Dodge 24v fits onto the VP44 injection pump, providing a secure, sealed connection instead of notching the pump wire for aftermarket modules. A notched wire is not only noticeable, but, a break in the wire cover can result in corrosion and a poor connection. The Stealth Cover from BD makes for a clean install and provides a more reliable connection. A must for the enthusiasts.

BD Diesel

Us.bddiesel.com

Thoroughbred Diesel 04.5-07 6.0L Powerstroke Injector Install Kit

The Thoroughbred Diesel 04.5-07 6.0L Powerstroke Injector Install Kit is tailored for Ford trucks equipped with the 6.0L Powerstroke diesel engine from model years 2004.5 through 2007. This kit is designed to provide all the essential components needed to install or replace injectors in these engines, ensuring optimal performance and preventing fuel or oil leaks.

Thoroughbred Diesel has created the custom combo kits specifically for your Ford 6.0L Powerstroke diesel. Read below for details about what is included in your Ford 6.0L injector install kit from Thoroughbred Diesel.

Thoroughbred Diesel

Thoroughbreddiesel.com

Dodge Cummins 4BT 3.9L diesel 4-cylinder Kit

Dramatically increase the tensile strength of the rod cap bolts by installing ARP’s bolt kit on your 4BT. Whether you’re rebuilding the engine or just looking for added security, you can never lose by installing a set of ARP fasteners in your engine.

ARP BOLTS

https://arp-bolts.com

S&B Cold Air Intake Kit for 2011-2016 LML Duramax

S&B’s cold air intake for the 2011-2016 Chevy / GMC Duramax 6.6L was engineered to minimize air restriction and flows 29.10 percent better than stock.

This kit comes with a fully-enclosed air box that protects the filter from dirt and keeps out engine heat. Stronger silicone parts seal better and last longer. It handles as much as 400F without cracking or tearing. With a high friction surface and no oily residue, S&B silicone filters and couplers won’t slide off the tube.

Available in either 8-layer cotton cleanable or dry extendable media, S&B’s 2011-2016 Duramax intake was designed with a secondary inlet, resulting in even better airflow.

S&B Filters

www.SBfilters.com

DAP 47RE Replacement Transmission Cooler Line Kit

Diesel Auto Power’s 47RE Trans Line Kit fixes the common issue of leaking, broken, and/or pinched factory transmission cooler lines. This kit includes all the necessary fittings and hose to run new ½-inch ID cooler lines from the transmission to the factory location heat exchanger on the passenger side of the Cummins engine block, then forward to the factory air-to-oil cooler in front of the radiator, and back to the rear cooler return fitting on the transmission. Also included are premium rubber-coated line clamps that enable a clean and secure installation. The supplied blue hose is rated for high temperature and 300 psi pressure—the perfect hose for replacement transmission cooler lines.

Diesel Auto Power

www.dieselautopower.com