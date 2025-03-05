New Truck Parts: Strength, Reliability, and Performance

Torque King® Hub Body Assembly 2003-2009 Chevy C4500

and C5500 Kodiak trucks

TKA30547 Torque King® Hub Body Assembly Front Axle Manual Locking Hub for 1 Side fits 2003-2009 Chevy C4500 and C5500 Kodiak trucks and 2003-2009 GMC C4500 and C5500 TopKick trucks with Dana Super 70 front axles. Replaces discontinued GM 19206772. At Torque King, we know these medium duty trucks do real work for a living so we dug deep to find a solution for the folks that need to have their truck working every day. We came up with a new design and made sure to meet or exceed all the critical roles of the OEM units. These Hub caps are machined from 6061-T6 Aluminum and 4140 Steel for the inner hub body. Made to be stronger than the originals with all new, all metal internals. Sold Individually. Made in USA.

TorqueKing4x4

www.torqueking.com

KBS Coatings Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit

The KBS Coatings Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit contains everything needed to clean, prep and permanently seal up to a 25-gallon tank. The system removes and stop rust on the inside of the tank and seals it with a tough, fuel impervious coating, which also fills small pinholes and seams. The 3-step kit consists of KBS Klean to clean the tank, RustBlast to dissolve rust, corrosion and tarnish, and Gold Standard Tank Sealer; a superior, single-component, ready-to-use coating.

KBS Coatings

PUSHER 2011-2023 6.7L POWERSTROKE COMPRESSOR OUTLET C-CLIP

Pusher 2011+ 6.7L Powerstroke Compressor Outlet C-Clip. Compatible with stock charge tubes, both Pusher one piece and two piece charge tube designs. Made in the USA.

Pusher Intakes

Pusherintakes.Com

BEAN MACHINE 06-PRESENT CUMMINS BILLET FLAT TOP VALVE COVER W/DUAL CCV OUTLETS COMES WITH OIL CAP COVER

The Bean Machine valve covers are designed to stand out, not only from the stock valve covers, but also from any other valve cover on the market. These valve covers have a one of a kind custom look with the famous Bean Machine logo! These valve covers can be used to customize your street truck or to go on your all out competition truck. Many of the highest HP Cummins trucks in the country run a Bean Machine Valve Cover.

Bean Machine

bdpshop.com

615 563-7800

sales@bdpshop.com

Thoroughbred Diesel Fuel Injectors with Install Kit 07.5-10 LMM Duramax

Thoroughbred Diesel’s “Premium” Series of common rail injectors for 2007.5-2010 LMM Chevrolet/GMC Duramax diesels are remanufactured right here in the USA! These injectors feature brand new Bosch nozzles and new Bosch control valves to give longevity and quality function to the injector. Each unit comes with the necessary o-ring and copper washer needed for installation, and are tested to meet OE standards. Backed with our industry leading 3 year unlimited mileage warranty, our “Premium” Series injectors give you piece of mind while providing a OE quality replacement injector for your truck!

Thoroughbred Diesel

ThoroughbredDiesel.com

DAP Adjustable Pump Drive Timing Gear

Adjustable Timing Pump Gear for 1994-1998 Dodge 5.9L Cummins With P7100 Fuel Injection Pumps. Will also work on P pump conversions. Up to 40 degrees of timing adjustment in increments of 2 degrees.

Diesel Auto Power

dieselautopower.com