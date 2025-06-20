Is Diesel the Next Big Thing in Motorcycles?

Is there a new two wheeled diesel movement?

Let’s be honest—when you hear the phrase “diesel motorcycle,” your first thought probably isn’t “Yeah, that sounds like a great idea.” More likely, it’s something along the lines of “Is that even legal?” or “Will it roll coal?” But Axiom Diesel Cycles is betting big that there’s a market out there—however niche—for torque-loving riders who want something different. And by different, we mean a 900-pound diesel-powered American cruiser that’ll out-sip most scooters to the fuel pump.

A Rare Breed in Motorcycle Evolution

Diesel motorcycles have always been the Bigfoot of the two-wheeled world—rumored, rarely seen, and usually military-issued. The military dabbled with them for logistical reasons (a shared fuel supply with other military vehicles means fewer headaches overall), but when it comes to civilian production the Royal Enfield Taurus from the 1980s holds the honor of being the only full-production diesel motorcycle ever released to the public. It was slow, clunky, and about as graceful as a dump truck on roller skates—but hey, it ran.

Beyond that, diesel bikes have been the domain of DIYers, military conversions, and speculative garage projects that mostly live on forums and in the hearts of the torque-obsessed.

Enter Axiom Diesel Cycles

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Axiom Diesel Cycles is the brainchild of Matthew Lach—a man apparently determined to make diesel cool on two wheels. The company’s mission is bold: build American-style cruisers powered by small turbo diesel engines with long-distance touring in mind. The goal is simple- create a bike that can go long distances efficiently, turn heads at every street corner, and look good doing it.

Their bikes, dubbed the Knight and the Paladin, both feature a 1.0L, three-cylinder turbo diesel engine from Doosan, pushing out around 24 horsepower and 45 lb-ft of torque. While those aren’t earth-shattering numbers, they’re paired with reported fuel economy figures nearing 70 mpg. Given all of that information, the appeal starts to make a little more sense. Both models are hefty, feature-packed, and built for customization for the rider from the handlebars to the sound system all available right from Axiom.

The Price Tag

Axiom’s bikes raise a compelling question: in an industry charging headlong into electric everything, is there still room for old-school innovation that dares to burn fuel a little differently? While we don’t think they’ll ever be a mass market product, I can’t help but think that they’ll still have a place in the world of motorcycles as we know them.

Is that enough to justify the cost? That’s the question. You tell us. Would you ride one? Or would you rather leave diesel to your pickup truck?