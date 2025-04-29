Up next Inside the History of the Barbel-Class Submarines Published on April 29, 2025 Author Travis Smith Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 A 2000 Ram 2500 Made for Work and Play Travis Smith’s 2000 Ram 2500 “I picked up this ’00 Ram 2500 NV5600 4×4 a few years back. It was in rough shape cosmetically, but the Cummins 24V was still running strong with tons of life left in it,” said owner Travis Smith. “Since then, I’ve added the comforts it lacked and cleaned it up a bit, and I use it for my mobile welding work. I upgraded the fuel system with an AirDog and 150% overs along with an Edge comp box. The truck has been great to me. As much as I want something newer, I fall in love with it every time I drive it.” 2000 Ram 2500 Owner: Travis Smith, Jacksonville, FLSubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter BUILD SHEET AirDog fuel system Edge comp box ` Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0