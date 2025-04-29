A 2000 Ram 2500 Made for Work and Play

Travis Smith’s 2000 Ram 2500

“I picked up this ’00 Ram 2500 NV5600 4×4 a few years back. It was in rough shape cosmetically, but the Cummins 24V was still running strong with tons of life left in it,” said owner Travis Smith. “Since then, I’ve added the comforts it lacked and cleaned it up a bit, and I use it for my mobile welding work. I upgraded the fuel system with an AirDog and 150% overs along with an Edge comp box. The truck has been great to me. As much as I want something newer, I fall in love with it every time I drive it.”

2000 Ram 2500

Owner: Travis Smith, Jacksonville, FL

BUILD SHEET

AirDog fuel system

Edge comp box

`