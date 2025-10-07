Staying Positive Through the Ups and Downs of Life

November is here, and that means the holiday season is just around the corner. As we begin to close the chapter on another year, I can’t help but reflect on what 2025 has been. Despite my best plans, 2025 turned into another crazy adventure with a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Hospital stays, unexpected repairs to the build, and some curveballs I never saw coming made sure this was a year to remember.

Despite all that, I can’t help but be thankful.

I’m thankful for the friends who showed up when I needed them. I’m thankful for a community that’s always ready to lend a part, a tool, or just a hand to help push the project forward. And I’m thankful for diesel itself—the hobby, the machines, and the people it has brought into my life.

Dabbling in diesel trucks has a way of turning into something bigger than just a pastime. You start by wrenching a little on weekends, maybe learning to install a lift pump or bolt up an intake. Then before you know it, you’ve got a truck in pieces on the driveway, an ever-growing parts list, and a circle of friends who speak in torque specs and turbo sizes. Somewhere along the way, you stop thinking of it as “dabbling” and realize you’ve become part of something much larger. A community, if you will, of people who crave the same thing as you do.

This year proved again that diesel culture isn’t just about horsepower numbers or shiny paint. It’s about showing up to an event after thrashing all night to get your truck running. It’s about swapping war stories over room-temperature Monster in a shop at 2 a.m. It’s about the guy who drives six hours to drop off a part you couldn’t find anywhere else. And it’s about the moments in between: the laughs, the problem-solving, the shared frustration when something doesn’t go right, and the pride when it finally does.

Even with the setbacks, the diesel world has a way of keeping you moving forward. Trucks break, parts fail, and plans change, but the drive to keep building never really fades. Maybe that’s why I’m ending the year feeling more motivated than ever. There are new projects on the horizon, events I’m already marking on the calendar, and a long list of goals for the new year.

So as we roll into the holiday season, I’m choosing to be thankful. Thankful for the people, for the trucks, and for the endless opportunities to learn and improve. 2025 might not have gone according to plan, but maybe that’s the point. In diesel and in life, it’s not always about the smoothest ride. Sometimes it’s the bumps, breakdowns, and backroad detours that make the best stories.

Here’s to making a few more in 2026.

Dustin a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ