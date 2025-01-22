1980 Chevy K30 Camper Special: A Squarebody Built for Adventure

1980 Chevy K30 Camper Special

David Balluck of Elkins, Arkansas, has owned this camper special for the past 10 years. His favorite part about it: “That it’s a Squarebody and that it has the cab rack/rear winch,” he says.

He built and uses the K30 for vehicle recoveries, David says. “And I enjoy taking people along the journey on my socials!” Check out the pictures! @squarebodydave

BUILD SHEET

P-Pump Cummins 12 valve /Dodge nv4500/GM 205

37-inch Humvee military take-off tires with H1 beadlock wheels up front and factory C30 16.5-inch dually wheels at rear

4.10 gears with factory Kingpin Dana 60 up front and Dana 70 rear

7-inch custom order ORD leaf springs with shackle flip,14-inch Bilsteins all the way around

All hangers and bushings were upgraded

Rob Bonney frame boxing kit

Iron Bull front bumper with 17,500-lb winch

Rear MOVE bumper DIY kit installed with 12,000-lb winch and mount added

Fiberglass prerunner front fenders

One-off cab rack for ATV storage

