Published on June 10, 2026 Author Diesel World Staff Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 2026 Diesel Truck Events Guide: Must-Attend Shows Across America AS SEEN IN OUR JULY 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now! July 11, 2026 43rd Annual Stray Angels Show-n-Shine Melrose Vineyards Roseburg, OR July 12, 2026 Atlanta Truck Invasion Pioneer Park Ferndale, WA July 17-19, 2026 Texas Heat Wave Circuit of the Americas Austin, TXSubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter July 31–August 1, 2026 Music City Showdown Nashville, TN July 31–August 2, 2026 Showdown in the Valley Maggie Valley, NC August 7-9, 2026 Carlisle Truck Nationals Carlisle Fairgrounds Carlisle, PA https://www.carlisleevents.com/ August 21-22, 2026 Lowered Limits L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, LA www.facebook.com/events/2504870083245547 August 30-31, 2026 C10 Intervention Woodland, CA www.visitwoodland.com/c10-intervention September 7, 2026 Fall Car Show The Cedars RV Resort Ferndale, WA www.wccacruisers.org September 12, 2026 5th Annual Elks Auto Show Umpqua Community College Winchester, OR September 25-26, 2026 Grand National Truck Show Pomona, CA Rodshows.com/GNTS November 3-6, 2026 SEMA Show 2026 Las Vegas, NV https://www.semashow.com/ November 13-14, 2026 Dino’s Gitdown State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ www.dinosgitdown.com November 20-22, 2026 Layin at the Lake The Boulders Whitehouse, TX December 10-12, 2026 PRI Show 2026 Indianapolis, IN performanceracing.com Do you own or run an event in the diesel world? Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date each month!” Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0