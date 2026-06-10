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2026 Diesel Truck Events Guide: Must-Attend Shows Across America

AS SEEN IN OUR JULY 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now!

July 11, 2026
43rd Annual Stray Angels Show-n-Shine   
Melrose Vineyards
Roseburg, OR

July 12, 2026
Atlanta Truck Invasion   
Pioneer Park
Ferndale, WA

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July 17-19, 2026
Texas Heat Wave 
Circuit of the Americas
Austin, TX

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July 31–August 1, 2026
Music City Showdown
Nashville, TN

July 31–August 2, 2026
Showdown in the Valley
Maggie Valley, NC

August 7-9, 2026
Carlisle Truck Nationals
Carlisle Fairgrounds
Carlisle, PA
https://www.carlisleevents.com/

August 21-22, 2026
Lowered Limits  
L’Auberge Casino Resort
Lake Charles, LA
www.facebook.com/events/2504870083245547 

August 30-31, 2026
C10 Intervention
Woodland, CA
www.visitwoodland.com/c10-intervention

September 7, 2026
Fall Car Show
The Cedars RV Resort
Ferndale, WA
www.wccacruisers.org 

September 12, 2026
5th Annual Elks Auto Show  
Umpqua Community College
Winchester, OR

September 25-26, 2026
Grand National Truck Show
Pomona, CA
Rodshows.com/GNTS 

November 3-6, 2026
SEMA Show 2026
Las Vegas, NV
https://www.semashow.com/ 

November 13-14, 2026
Dino’s Gitdown
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
www.dinosgitdown.com 

November 20-22, 2026
Layin at the Lake
The Boulders
Whitehouse, TX

December 10-12, 2026
PRI Show 2026
Indianapolis, IN
performanceracing.com  

Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date each month!”

 

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