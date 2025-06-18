FASS Motorsports Dyno Day 2025

A day of making big power and great memories

How do we say this? The first FASS Motorsports Dyno Day, which took place this past April, was an all-out party.

Thanks to our friends at Blessed Performance, Diesel World Magazine, and Randy’s Transmissions (to name a few), along with too many attendees to count, we smashed our expectations for this event.

Seriously, we were blown away at the amount of support.

The first-ever FASS Motorsports Dyno Day!

If you didn’t know, FASS Motorsports is a sister company to FASS Diesel Fuel Systems. As the name suggests, FASS Motorsports sells and installs truck and UTV upgrades, including:

Bumpers/Off-Road Armor

Custom Lighting

Custom Seats/Steering Wheels

Leveling & Lift Kits

Tires

Wheels

And much, much more.

With that in mind, we thought hosting a Dyno Day for all of our local (and some not-so-local) customers would be a cool way to say “thank-you” for all of the support over the last couple of years.

So, we partnered with the dyno day experts at Blessed Performance to throw a badass party at FASS Motorsports HQ that included a dyno (duh), a free truck show, free food, and so much more.

And boy, did the truck community show up and show out…

Fast trucks and great people.

Starting around 10:00 a.m. (the event technically started at 11:00), our friends and customers started pouring in—quickly filling both the show and dyno parking areas. By 11:30 a.m., parking at FASS Motorsports HQ was nearly full, and one rowdy truck after another could be heard screaming on the Blessed Performance Dyno.

Our friends at LogoDaddy were live-printing our event shirt as fast as they could—just as the BBQ pulled pork showed up to start feeding all of our friends.

As time often does when you’re having fun—the day flew by.

By the end of it, we’d burned through hundreds of shirts, dyno’d nearly 50 trucks (no small feat in such a short timeframe), shook hundreds of hands, served 400+ pulled pork sandwiches, and made a lot of memories.

But we’re far from done—the plan for the 2026 FASS Motorsports Dyno Day is already coming together, and we can’t wait to see you there.