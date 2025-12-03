Lifted Truck Nationals 2025: Oklahoma’s Ultimate Diesel Takeover

The Diesel Scene Shows Up and Shows Out in Oklahoma!

Early September in Jay, Oklahoma, means one thing—another year of Lifted Truck Nationals. For 2025, America’s Outdoor Adventure Park once again became the place to be in the diesel scene that weekend. Thousands made the pilgrimage to the red clay hills, and as the sun rose over the park, the rumble of diesel engines rolled over the lakes.

Rows of lifted rigs lined the showgrounds, each one an expression of its owner’s creativity and craftsmanship. From color-matched powdercoating to full hydraulic steering setups, every build told a story. Some came on trailers, fresh from SEMA-level garages, while others rolled in under their own power with mud still splattered from weekend trails. Either way, it was clear—this event isn’t just about showing off; it’s about showing up.

Friday’s action got things rolling with judging across multiple classes like Best Lift, Best Interior, Best Engine Bay, and more. The Beemer’s Pool Party offered a laid-back break from the Oklahoma heat, while vendors and sponsors set up shop across the park.

Blessed Performance rolled in with its mobile dyno setup and drew a steady line of competitors from sunup to sundown. With only 100 spots available for the weekend, the dyno passes sold out fast. Each competitor got their shot to put rubber to the rollers and prove who brought the most horsepower to the show. The air hung thick with diesel smoke and anticipation as trucks spooled up, turbos screamed, and numbers flashed across the screen. Some builds cleared four digits with ease, while others fought hard just to break into triple territory, but every pull earned respect from the crowd.

Evening brought a change of pace with the now-famous Barbie Jeep Downhill and, later, the Burnout Battle in Thunder Valley. The roar of engines and the sweet smell of vaporized rubber filled the night air, while fireworks and LED-lit rigs illuminated the horizon. It was pure chaos—the kind that defines truck culture.

Saturday night’s afterparty sealed the deal. Campsites turned into rolling dance floors, LEDs flickered through the trees, and the bass from portable systems thumped until sunrise. Everywhere you looked, diesel enthusiasts swapped stories, exchanged tips, and made plans for next year.

As the weekend came to a close and the last rigs rolled out, one thing was certain: Lifted Truck Nationals delivered again. It wasn’t just a show—it was a celebration of diesel pride, mechanical art, and the community that keeps this culture alive.