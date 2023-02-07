Bolt-on 6.7L Cummins VGT Actuators
Get Your 6.7L Cummins VGT Actuators Here

Spend enough time around the 6.7L Cummins and you’ll learn one of the most common failure points is the VGT actuator for the factory turbocharger. Sudden loss of exhaust brake functionality or an exhaust brake that won’t turn off (even while accelerating) are telltale signs the actuator has gone south. The added drive pressure is hard on the turbo, and contribute to a blown head gasket.

Industrial Injection stocks actuators for the Holset HE351VE found on ’07.5-’12 engines. Genuine OEM Holset VGT actuators are bolt-on and — affordably at $390.22.

Source: https://industrialinjection.com/

