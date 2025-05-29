Robert Pigue’s Custom 2021 RAM 3500 Takes the Stage

The Proper Mixture of Business and Pleasure

Photos by Mach1Media

Building trucks can be an enjoyable and relaxing pastime. It offers an opportunity to take advantage of solitude while wrenching away in the garage, or it can be a great excuse to socialize with buddies. While most elements that go into customizing vehicles makes for a fun, healthy hobby for most enthusiasts, there is flip side to it that can sometimes go unnoticed or misunderstood from the outside looking in.

The Hard Truth

Sometimes folks with a solid interest in vehicle customization daydream of owning and operating their own shop or other car-related business. Turning a hobby into a career seems like an ideal life path to follow in theory, but once that line is crossed, the long hours and headaches can sometimes seem never-ending. The money side of things can shatter a lot of dreams, but for others, it only represents new challenges and a gratifying place to explore within the automotive industry.

Robert Pigue, owner of Plan B Fabrication in Sorrento, Florida has turned big, lifted trucks into his life’s work. He has steadily learned how to successfully navigate the many pitfalls and sweet victories that come with running a small business. Not all days are winners, but the ones that are totally make up for the rough spots. Luckily for Robert, there are times when he can focus on pleasurable aspects of his job by doing what he enjoyed most in the first place—building full-custom trucks to show off. The only thing that changed is that a completed project now doubles as a rolling, revving business card.

Movin’ On Up

To get the latest Plan B project underway, Robert selected a 2021 Dodge RAM 3500 to serve as its foundation. His plan was to outfit the truck with a beefy suspension upgrade, new wheels and tires, and of course, a ton of other tweaks to make it stand apart from the crowd. Since Robert was looking forward to seeing what the truck would look like sitting at a much higher altitude, he reached out to Stryker Offroad for an 8-inch lift package that included a 4-link front setup, rear traction bars, and carbon shocks all around. Once test fit, the components were then powdercoated in copper and black finishes to better blend in with Robert’s future restyling idea for the RAM. To set the chassis off just right, a set of custom coated Ruthless Forged 28-inch wheels complete with Fury M/T rubber took up residence underneath the Dodge.

About-Face

To give the truck a truly VIP appearance, Robert took a page out of the late Young Dolph’s playbook of going for a distinguishable camo exterior. For those who aren’t familiar with Dolph, he was a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee who was known for his elite fleet of luxury vehicles that all graced matching camo wraps. The look gave his rides a definable appearance and has since inspired others to follow suit. Nick Williams at Premier Auto Styling in Winter Haven, Florida was selected to apply the wrap to the RAM, and it turned out perfect. Alpharex projector headlights give the truck a killer front end changeup, as does an Overkill Fab custom grille, which features a backlit Ruthless logo at the center.

New Seats & Beats

Creating an attractive outer shell is important, but Robert knows damn well what’s inside a truck truly makes it special. With this mindset at the forefront, he reached out to Electronics Depot in nearby Altamonte Springs to assist in transforming the RAM’s factory interior space. Leather and exotic Cayman alligator skins were used to cover the seats, steering wheel, center console, door panels and the custom speaker enclosure positioned where the back rear window used to be. Robert wanted his truck to be as loud as possible, so a literal back wall of sound features speakers and subs from Sky High Audio and Trinity Audio. Just in case those weren’t loud enough, each door panel was also stuffed with even more hi-fi horsepower. And if THAT amount of audio components wasn’t sufficiently deafening enough, your eardrums might burst from just looking at what’s lurking inside of the bed. Robert maximized every available inch of the space to dedicate to more speakers shockingly—as many as could fit. Electronics Depot handled the wiring and fabrication of multiple custom enclosures, which display great, and for sure promotes the obliteration of noise ordinances nationwide.

It took Robert a full year to finish off his shop RAM project, but once complete, it was taken to a handful of big shows including Lone Star Throwdown, Smokey Mountain Truck Fest, Scrapin’ The Coast, and even made an appearance at SEMA 2023 to end its breakout tour. The Dodge encompasses everything Plan B Fab is all about, and more. While Robert doesn’t offer audio or wrap services at his shop, he can help his customers by referring other local businesses he can personally vouch for. Building trucks for a living can evolve into building and strengthening community, which is certainly a respectable recipe for success.

2021 Dodge RAM 3500

Owner

Robert Pigue / Plan B Fabrication

Sorrento, FL

Engine & Drivetrain

2021 Cummins 6.7L Inline-6

Jamo 5-inch side rear exit exhaust

4.30 front and rear axle ratios

Chassis & Suspension

Stryker 8-inch lift kit

4-link front and traction bar rear w/ billet overlays

Carbon shocks

Color-matched, powdercoated suspension components

Wheels, Tires & Brakes

28-inch Ruthless Forged wheels

38×13.50×28 Fury MT tires

Body/Paint

Young Dolph-style custom camo wrap

Nick Williams @ Premier Auto Styling, Winter Haven, FL

Overkill Fab backlit stainless grille

Additional lighting by Efficient Lighting

Interior/Stereo