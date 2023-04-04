Firepunk’s New Pro Mod Arrives

Firepunk Diesel’s highly anticipated replacement for its former, ODSS championship-winning S10 Pro Mod has finally arrived. The company’s beautiful, dark Plum Crazy ’70 Duster was built by Reese Brothers Racecars and will represent the new wrapper for the team’s billet-aluminum D&J Executioner Cummins power plant.

Look for the nastiest Mopar to hit the diesel scene at U.C.C. the first weekend of June, where it will make its debut passes. After the car’s preliminary tuning and dialing-in, Firepunk has big plans for the car—plans that include a bigger turbo and the addition of a cutting-edge, electric wastegate arrangement.

