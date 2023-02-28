Events: 2023 ODSS Racing Schedule

The Outlaw Diesel Super Series’ race schedule has been released and 2023 promises to be an eventful season of racing. Not only is the Rudy’s Season Opener kicking off at its new venue, Rockingham Dragway, but racing returns to Beech Bend Raceway, the old stomping grounds for the TS Performance Outlaw event in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Outlaw Diesel Revenge affair remains combined with Ultimate Callout Challenge for a jampacked weekend of racing in June, the 10th Rocky Top Diesel Shootout goes down in late July, followed by the can’t-miss summer blockbuster, the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza in August, and finally the Wagler Fall Nationals at the end of September.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/