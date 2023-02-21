Up next
More Sick Week News

Also joining in on the fun at Sick Week was Wyatt Stengel and his brand-new K15 Duramax build. Although Wyatt struggled with the truck’s 60-foot times early on (1.6’s), the old GMC still put up low 6’s through the eighth-mile. And once Wyatt secured a 1.38-second 60-foot, the truck rocketed to a 5.77 at 122 mph in the eighth (and coasted to a 10.01 in the quarter). With plans to hook up with the Outlaw Diesel Super Series in 2023, look for Wyatt’s K15 to do a lot of damage in the 5.90 Index class this summer.

