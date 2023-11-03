We want to know

The end of the year is always a busy time for us diesel magazine folks. Show season combined with the normal deadlines associated with creating a magazine have put me, and the rest of the staff, in an almost panic state. This doesn’t leave much room for thinking about the future. With this issue now done and on the stands, I want to know, what do you want to see in the future pages of Diesel World?

This year marks my 8th with Diesel World, and over 13-years doing this magazine stuff. Magazines were definitely not where I got my start though. I’ve been through the automotive industry in just about every area and had a passion for each. From growing up on diesel-powered boats, to turning wrenches at a dealership, to general truck accessory sales and installations, and most recently being heavily involved with all-out diesel racing performance, I feel I’m a fairly well-rounded diesel enthusiast. You may have noticed the magazine has a healthy amount of super high horsepower articles. This is my current passion, high-powered, record-breaking diesel engines. As I said, I’ve had a passion for just about everything diesel at one point or another, and passions tend to change or evolve throughout life. But my passion isn’t necessarily yours.

So what’s your passion? Do you want to see more simple performance modifications? Intakes, exhaust mods and simple common fixes? Or is tow performance your thing? Are you only after better fuel mileage? Or are you like me and want more dyno-destroying, tire-shredding, sled-pulling monster trucks? Whatever it may be, I want to hear from you. Drop me a line at DWEditor@engaged.media and tell me what your passion is. At the same time, what’s going on with your truck? Need any help with DTCs? Having a problem you can’t figure out? Drop me a line. The staff of Diesel World and I will put our collective diesel minds together and see if we can’t help out you, along with your fellow readers. Odds are if you’re having a problem, others are too. The most common questions will get published with our suggestions here in the pages of upcoming issues of DW.

We’re here for, and because of you. This is your chance to contribute to making DW exactly what you want, and need it to be. Drop me a line, I’m looking forward to hearing from you.