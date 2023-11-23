ADDING WILWOOD DISC BRAKES TO AN F-250

When it comes to driving a big truck or pulling a trailer down the road, ensuring that you can stop in the event of an emergency is important. Yeah, the stock brakes on modern trucks are good and get the job done, but let’s be real. Most of us prefer putting aftermarket parts on our trucks to make them perform better in all situations. For this article, we partnered up with a local truck owner and Wilwood Disc Brakes to show you not only the benefits of a larger performance brake kit, but also to show you how simple the installation is. If you have basic wrenching knowledge, a few hand tools, and a floor jack (or lift), you too can upgrade your full brake system to something much better than stock.

The truck is rolling on some 26×16 TIS Wheels, so this install will be perfect for it. With the extra weight of the lift and extra rolling mass of the huge wheels and tires, adding performance brakes will make a noticeable difference in the stopping aspect of the truck.

Whether your truck is lifted like this one, you pull trailers regularly, or just want the extra peace of mind of having more stopping power, this upgrade is something you should look into. Follow along as we start at the rear of the truck and work our way to the front. If you have tools and a friend or two, you can knock out this installation in a day, so it’s not out of the reach of many of our DIY readers.

Front

