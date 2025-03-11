A Family Legacy Reimagined: Trent Meng’s 1950 Chevy 6400

Trent Meng’s Legendary 1950 Chevy 6400

In 1951, Trent Meng’s great-grandfather took delivery of a brand-new 1950 Chevrolet 6400 truck. This workhorse became an essential part of the Meng family’s farming operation, faithfully hauling grain across three generations. Over the decades, the truck witnessed the transformation of agriculture, from the post-war boom to modern practices. When Trent’s father retired in 1992, the Chevy was retired, too — but only temporarily. In 2014, Trent decided to breathe new life into the family heirloom, embarking on a journey to transform the aging truck into a modern masterpiece that pays homage to its roots.

Trent’s restoration project began with stripping the 1950 Chevy 6400 body down to its bare frame. Determined to salvage every usable part, Trent carefully preserved components that would later find their place in the build. However, the original frame wasn’t destined to stay; Trent sought a stronger and more versatile foundation for the truck’s next chapter. That’s where a 1982 Frito-Lay delivery van came in. Its sturdy Chevy P-30 chassis became the perfect donor for the ambitious build.

Transforming the P-30 chassis into a worthy base for the Chevy 6400 was no small feat. Trent c-notched the frame and fabricated a custom back half to accommodate a cutting-edge suspension system. The rear suspension was entirely custom-made, featuring a parallel 4-link setup with a Watts link for optimal handling. Rear air bags paired with a robust Chevy 14-bolt rear end equipped with 4:11 gears provided the truck with both strength and flexibility. To complete the setup, Trent mounted dual 8-gallon propane tanks along the sides of the frame.

Up front, the factory coil springs were replaced with air bags, allowing the truck to achieve a low, aggressive stance. The suspension upgrades weren’t just about aesthetics — they transformed the truck’s ride quality and performance, making it a true blend of classic style and modern engineering.

No build is complete without the right wheels and tires, and Trent nailed the look with a set of Alcoa 22×9” wheels. The front wheels are wrapped in sleek 265/35R22 tires, while the rear sports a meaty set of 305/45R22 rubber, giving the truck a commanding presence on the road.

At the heart of this transformed truck lies a custom-built 1988 Cummins 4BT 4-cylinder diesel engine. To bring this powerplant to life, Trent enlisted the expertise of Martin Machine in Wichita, Kansas. The engine received new gaskets and injectors, ensuring reliability and performance. A Holset turbocharger feeds the engine, while the exhaust exits through a bold “CAT” style stack, adding both power and attitude to the build.

To complement the robust engine, Trent chose a Chevy TH400 automatic transmission. This pairing ensures smooth and reliable highway cruising, making the truck as comfortable to drive as it is impressive to look at.

Trent Meng’s 1950 Chevy 6400 is more than just a custom build; it’s a rolling tribute to his family’s farming heritage and the generations who worked the land. By blending vintage charm with cutting-edge engineering, Trent has created a one-of-a-kind truck that honors the past while embracing the future. Whether cruising down the highway or sitting proudly at a show, this Chevy tells a story of hard work, innovation, and the enduring legacy of the Meng family.

PHOTOS BY GRANT COX