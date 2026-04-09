Say Goodbye to CP4 Failures With This 6.7 Power Stroke Upgrade

S&S Diesel CP4-to-DCR Conversion for the 6.7L Power Stroke

If you’ve spent more than five minutes in a 6.7L Power Stroke owner’s group, you’ve seen it: a post about a CP4 pump failure followed by horror stories and five-figure repair bills. The Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump, used in 2011 and newer Super Duty trucks, has earned a reputation for being one of the riskiest components in the modern diesel world. When it fails, it doesn’t just quit; it sends metal debris through your entire fuel system, contaminating everything from the injectors to the rails. The fix can easily top $10,000, and that’s if you catch it fast.

Enter the S&S Diesel Motorsport CP4-to-DCR Conversion Kit: a solution that’s less “band-aid” and more “remove the problem entirely.” Built in partnership with PurePower Technologies, this kit replaces the factory CP4 pump with a brand-new two-piston DCR pump that’s been engineered to handle modern fuel conditions without the CP4’s known weak spots.

This isn’t a cobbled-together retrofit. It’s a direct-fit, plug-and-play system that requires no ECM tuning and is designed for all 2011–2025 6.7L Power Stroke applications. Installation is straightforward for any competent diesel shop, and the result is a pump with roughly 25 percent more displacement than the CP4.2, full pressure lubrication of internal components, and compatibility with low-lubricity ULSD and biodiesel blends.

S&S didn’t stop at specs though; they backed the DCR with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. That’s a level of confidence that resonates in a community used to keeping a tow truck number on speed dial. Owners installing the kit preemptively call it “cheap insurance” compared to the nightmare of a CP4 grenade.

The price point, coming in at about $2,400 plus core, certainly isn’t pocket change, but when you stack it against the cost of a full fuel system replacement, it’s a bargain. And with the DCR’s higher output and more robust lubrication, you’re not just avoiding disaster; you’re setting your truck up for better performance and longevity.

Reception in the real world has been cautiously optimistic. Forums and Reddit threads show some owners lining up for installs, while others wait to see how the DCR performs long-term. One early adopter summed it up simply: “Installed at 55k miles as a preemptive strike. Zero regrets.”

If you own a CP4-equipped 6.7L Power Stroke, you’re sitting on a known gamble every time you turn the key. The S&S CP4-to-DCR conversion kit removes the gamble from the equation. Whether you’re hauling for work, towing on weekends, or just daily-driving your Super Duty, it’s a fix that replaces anxiety with confidence and maybe saves you from being the next horror story in your favorite diesel group.