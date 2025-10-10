Up next Master Shredder! A 2,168-HP Monster Cummins Published on October 10, 2025 Author Jason Sands Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 This 2014 Ram 3500 Redefines Diesel Luxury Making A Statement With A Sky-High 2014 Ram 3500 In the past few years, diesels have gone from trucks mainly used as tow rigs to vehicles that have no problem doing it all. To showcase the do-everything nature of today’s trucks, Jesse Angeles— the owner of Ultra Truck Works of Sacramento, California—built this awesome 2014 Ram 3500. The Ram has virtually every upgrade imaginable, all while keeping the diesel powertrain’s legendary reliability. The 2014 Ram comes with a very capable 6.7L Cummins from the factory, that’s rated at 385 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. The engine in this case is mated to a 68RFE six- speed transmission, which has been upgraded with a Mag-Hytec transmission pan. For starters, the truck’s stance has been radically altered; thanks to a Kelderman 8-10 inch adjustable lift kit, which uses an air suspension system to adjust ride height from 8 to 10 inches of lift, although it can be run as high as 14 inches. The extra height is also needed to clear another very noticeable modiﬁcation— the 20-inch, 10-lug conversion American Force wheels—which give the truck a big rig-type of feel. Finally, the rubber that sets the Ram high above city traffic are six 37-inch Toyo tires, which were selected for both looks and ride quality.Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter Extra power is available when needed via an Edge CTS monitor, with Juice with Attitude programming. Adding an additional 80 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque, total power is boosted to 465 hp and 1,050 lb-ft. The CTS is also used as a second set of gauges, to keep an eye on the big Cummins. DRIVETRAIN The 6.7L Cummins engine is internally just as it came from the factory, although an Edge Juice with Attitude and CTS monitor were installed to give the truck an 80-hp and 200 lb-ft boost when needed. The only other modiﬁcations to the truck’s engine and transmission systems are a Mag-Hytec transmission pan that was installed to keep the transmission ﬂuid cool, and an RBP exhaust for added ﬂow and a healthier note. The Kleinn train horns are quite a blast, trust us. The Ram has a multiple trumpet setup that’s been in- stalled right along the passenger’s side of the truck, right next to the frame. The road meets the rubber on a set of 37×12.50R20 Toyo Open Country R/T tires, which are mounted on ultra-trick American Force Racing 20-inch 10-lug conversion wheels. IT’S ALL ABOUT THE DETAILS Even after these basic modiﬁcations, Jesse still felt that he was barely scratching the surface of what this type of build could be, so he and his team went back to work. Next up was a custom red, gray and black paint job with pinstriping, which sets the truck apart from the crowd. Extensive red powder coating was also added to the axles and suspension components to match the custom paint. Road Armor bumpers were also installed fore and aft, along with an RBP grille, and extensive external lighting from both Rigid Industries and Spyder Auto. A DPF-back side-exit RBP exhaust provides better flow than stock, along with a deeper tone. Instead of a chrome tip, Jesse accented the black lower part of the truck with this black RBP exhaust tip. In case the truck ever needs to get anyone else out of trouble, a Superwinch was also installed up inside the front bumper. Last but not least, the crew went to work on the interior. Custom Katzkin leather seats were installed in the truck, in a color scheme that matched the outside paint. The stock horn was even replaced with a Kleinn Demon train horn kit that lets everyone know the truck is coming. Since Jesse knew he’d be spending a lot of time be- hind the wheel of the Ram, the interior was also modified. A custom Katzkin leather interior that’s black, gray and tan was installed in the truck for maximum comfort and looks. Up front, a Road Armor front bumper adds protec- tion to anything the truck should encounter, while an integrated Superwinch allows the Ram to pull virtually anything out of trouble. SEMA DEBUT To show off their handiwork, the Ultra Truck Works team took the Ram to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show, where it was displayed out near the front hall. Since the Ram retains its factory engine and transmission, the team reported that it ran and drove ﬂawlessly. With a high-in-the-sky stance, air suspension, custom paint, a tuned-up Cummins, and a fully powder-coated suspension, this Ram proves that you can have looks, performance and reliability, all in one show-stopping ride. DW Since an occasional trip to the sand dunes or elsewhere off-road is a definite possibility, extra lighting was added throughout the truck, including this 54-inch Rigid Industries light bar. We’ve talked about the air suspension throughout the article, but not much about its supporting cast. Twin 5-gallon air tanks along with four Viair compressors provide the pressure needed to raise or lower the truck, or blast the train horns. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0