This 2014 Ram 3500 Redefines Diesel Luxury

Making A Statement With A Sky-High 2014 Ram 3500

In the past few years, diesels have gone from trucks mainly used as tow rigs to vehicles that have no problem doing it all. To showcase the do-everything nature of today’s trucks, Jesse Angeles— the owner of Ultra Truck Works of Sacramento, California—built this awesome 2014 Ram 3500. The Ram has virtually every upgrade imaginable, all while keeping the diesel powertrain’s legendary reliability.

For starters, the truck’s stance has been radically altered; thanks to a Kelderman 8-10 inch adjustable lift kit, which uses an air suspension system to adjust ride height from 8 to 10 inches of lift, although it can be run as high as 14 inches. The extra height is also needed to clear another very noticeable modiﬁcation— the 20-inch, 10-lug conversion American Force wheels—which give the truck a big rig-type of feel. Finally, the rubber that sets the Ram high above city traffic are six 37-inch Toyo tires, which were selected for both looks and ride quality.

DRIVETRAIN

The 6.7L Cummins engine is internally just as it came from the factory, although an Edge Juice with Attitude and CTS monitor were installed to give the truck an 80-hp and 200 lb-ft boost when needed. The only other modiﬁcations to the truck’s engine and transmission systems are a Mag-Hytec transmission pan that was installed to keep the transmission ﬂuid cool, and an RBP exhaust for added ﬂow and a healthier note.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE DETAILS

Even after these basic modiﬁcations, Jesse still felt that he was barely scratching the surface of what this type of build could be, so he and his team went back to work. Next up was a custom red, gray and black paint job with pinstriping, which sets the truck apart from the crowd. Extensive red powder coating was also added to the axles and suspension components to match the custom paint. Road Armor bumpers were also installed fore and aft, along with an RBP grille, and extensive external lighting from both Rigid Industries and Spyder Auto.

In case the truck ever needs to get anyone else out of trouble, a Superwinch was also installed up inside the front bumper. Last but not least, the crew went to work on the interior. Custom Katzkin leather seats were installed in the truck, in a color scheme that matched the outside paint. The stock horn was even replaced with a Kleinn Demon train horn kit that lets everyone know the truck is coming.

SEMA DEBUT

To show off their handiwork, the Ultra Truck Works team took the Ram to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show, where it was displayed out near the front hall. Since the Ram retains its factory engine and transmission, the team reported that it ran and drove ﬂawlessly. With a high-in-the-sky stance, air suspension, custom paint, a tuned-up Cummins, and a fully powder-coated suspension, this Ram proves that you can have looks, performance and reliability, all in one show-stopping ride. DW