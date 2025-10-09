Diesel Essentials: Power, Precision, and Performance Gear for Every Truck

Edge EZX Module

Plug into next-level control with the Edge EZX module—a revolutionary, app-driven tuning upgrade for 2023–2025 Ford F-250/350/450 pickups with the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel. Offering an easy, plug-and-play installation that leaves absolutely no trace in your ECM once removed—keeping dealer service worry-free. This module delivers up to +60 hp and +140 lbs-ft of torque while being fully emissions-friendly and safe for the stock drivetrain.

Enjoy five on-the-fly power levels selectable via the app and fine-tune throttle response. The app also empowers you to manually initiate DPF regeneration, read and clear diagnostic trouble codes, and check emissions readiness, giving you full control of your truck’s performance and diagnostics at your fingertips.

Designed for daily driving and heavy towing, the Edge EZX module elevates performance, fuel economy, and drivability—all without altering your factory systems.

Edge Products

www.edgeproducts.com

Carli Suspension 2003-2009 RAM 2500/3500 4X4 Billet High-Clearance Extended Control Arms

– Includes four arms pictured (two upper, two lower)

– Re-centers front axle on 3-inch suspension systems

– 6061 billet construction, clear anodized finish

– Serviceable, vibration-damping joints with stainless ball centers

– 37-inch tire fitment (9-inch wide wheel, 5.75-inch BS)

Carli Suspension

www.carlisuspension.com

The ADDVISOR Plus

You may face this every day—moments of glare blindness when the sun changes from the side to the front while turning. The founders of SmartAdditions asked why the car visor couldn’t cover both directions at once, and now, with The ADDVISOR, it can! No more visor flipping from front to side and back again. Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. It’s a small fix with a big impact, making every drive safer, calmer, and far more comfortable.

The ADDVISOR

www.theaddvisor.com

Pro Eagle 3-Ton Abrams Jack

Built for the garage, ready for the trail—the 3-ton Abrams jack is Pro Eagle’s most rugged shop jack, purpose-built for off-roaders, overlanders, and garage warriors who demand more from their tools. With a low 4-inch starting height, it fits under slammed street builds or lifted rigs alike—making it one of the most versatile jacks in the game.

Constructed from heavy-duty steel, the Abrams is no featherweight—it’s a tank. Equipped with oversized, high-capacity, non-pneumatic composite wheels, it rolls effortlessly across garage floors, gravel, or compact dirt. With a maximum height of 21.5 inches (with an optional 15-inch extension), it’s perfect for tackling lifted Broncos and full-size trucks.

Pro Eagle

www.proeagle.com

1989-1998 Cummins Fluidampr

The Fluidampr 960311 is a premium performance harmonic damper engineered for the legendary 12-valve Cummins 5.9L (1989–1998). Designed to control destructive crankshaft torsional vibrations, it delivers unmatched engine protection and reliability under heavy load, high boost, or extended RPM conditions. Unlike stock rubber dampers that degrade and delaminate over time, Fluidampr’s viscous silicone technology continuously self-tunes across the entire RPM range for consistent performance in any driving environment.

Built from precision-machined steel and tested to meet severe-duty demands, the 960311 is ideal for towing, daily driving, engine swaps, or competition. By reducing vibration, it helps extend crankshaft life, protects bearings, improves valvetrain stability, and enhances overall engine smoothness. Installation is a direct bolt-on replacement with no modifications required.

Whether you want a great replacement for your stock engine, are chasing reliability, or are pushing horsepower far beyond stock, Fluidampr 960311 ensures your 12-valve Cummins stays protected where it matters most.

Fluidampr

https://fluidampr.com/

QK4620 Dodge Adjustable Depth Front Inner Axle Seal and Tool Kit

Successfully installing the inner axle shaft oil seals on 1994 to 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 trucks and 1994 to 1999 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 4×4 trucks can really raise your blood pressure if you don’t have the right tools for the job. Torque King’s QK4620 kit for both left and right seals makes inner axle oil seal installation super easy and almost foolproof on your Dodge Ram 4×4 equipped with the factory vacuum-controlled Central Axle Disconnect (CAD) system.

The exclusive, custom-designed, CNC precision-machined, solid steel seal installers support these difficult-to-install seals in three locations so the seal cannot cock or get crushed during installation. The complete kit for both sides includes a right seal installer, a left seal installer, a 125,000 psi tensile strength alloy steel press rod, USA-made certified Grade-8 hardware, a thrust plate, a right seal, a left seal, a CAD gasket, and a hose clamp for the vent hose.

Torque King

www.torqueking.com