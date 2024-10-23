Chasing Dreams: The Journey to Owning a Cateye Silverado

It’s a weird feeling, really—the inner urge to continue to build something unique. Ironically enough, I write this article as my LBZ is sitting in my driveway currently immobile because of a few minor hiccups. As I laid under the truck this morning before work, sweating because of the already-warm August Wisconsin day, I couldn’t help but reflect on the journey this truck and I have taken.

I remember the first time I saw a Cateye Silverado. I was 10 years old at the time (I know, I know, young buck), and I remember thinking to myself, “Man, someday I want to own one of those.” At the time, I didn’t know what the truck really was, what it meant to own a diesel, or how I was going to make it happen. All I knew is that I wanted one.

It took me another 18 years before I got one, but I finally made it happen. While it’s not the cleanest truck or the lowest-mile example, it’s mine, and that’s something to be proud of.

So I guess this one is an inspirational bit? Without sounding too clichè, there’s power in chasing your dreams, and when you finally get there, you’ll realize that the journey was the thing you were after the whole time. That’s what keeps us building, fixing, improving, and turning wrenches— that chase, that journey, the feeling of accomplishing the things you told yourself to do. So regardless if you’re 16 or 16 at heart, keep chasing. Keep pushing. Keep grinding. I promise you, it’s worth it in the end.

Until the next one,

Dustin aka Dusti_LBZ