Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris

It’s been a HOT summer, and we are giving you all some really awesome show coverage from all over the country in this issue—from Utah to North Carolina.

As for me, we’re doing what we can to get Stock to Not to meet our power goals, along with starting to get it ready for SEMA this year. It’s been a bumpy road but all bad times come to an end. We’ve been getting some good data with our new 12mm P7100 from Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield, so that is a great sign.

Thanks for tuning into another issue of Diesel World. Whether you’re a subscriber or a new reader, we appreciate you guys for keeping print alive!

Happy reading!

