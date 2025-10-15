Up next Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris Published on October 15, 2025 Author Mike McGlothlin Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 blends real-world drivability with pulling power An ’05 Dodge that Dominates in the Dirt Street-able pulling trucks are hard to ﬁnd these days. Even in entry-level classes, it seems the trucks you come across have long been relieved of their daily driving, towing, or hauling duties and are purpose- built to win in the dirt. Gutted in- teriors, turbos spec’d for top-end power (not low-rpm drivability), and fuel systems ﬂowing three times more than stock are par for the course. But then there’s Eric Loy. The Medora, Illinois, resi- dent—a veteran truck puller of 20 years—seems to buck the purpose-built trend with his ’05 Dodge Ram 3500 dually. In fact, with the rear suspension stops removed and a little air in the tires, his truck is still 100-per- cent street-able. “The A/C is still there, the interior hasn’t been hacked up, and the gooseneck hitch is even still in there,” he told us. “I can still drive it on the street anytime I want.” YEARS OF PRACTICE HAVE TAUGHT ERIC HOW TO SET UP A TRUCK TO PULL EFFECTIVELY, BUT WHILE HORSEPOWER IS IMPORTANT—IT ISN’T EVERYTHING. Hard at it for two decades now, Eric’s years of experi- ence, raw driving talent, and spot-on parts combination is finally beginning to pay off. Last year, he and his ’05 Dodge were a force to be reckoned with no matter where (or when) they hooked to the sled. Out of the five times we saw his truck storm down the track, it laid claim to three First Place finishes and never placed outside of the top three. After a rough start to the truck’s life (truck pulls and stacked programmers), a failed piston at the 17,000-mile mark sidelined Eric Loy’s ’05 Dodge Ram 3500 in the summer of ’06. A few short months later, the engine returned with a rebuilt bottom end and a host of additions from Scheid Diesel: including a fire-ringed head fitted with heavy-duty valve springs, A1 Technologies 14mm head studs, and a common-rail street cam. EXPERIENCE PAYS Years of practice have taught Eric how to set up a truck to pull effectively, but while horsepower is important—it isn’t everything. Despite competing in ultra- competitive Work Stock style classes within the heart of pulling country, he campaigns a stock bottom end common- rail 5.9L Cummins. The only lower end mods consist of a street cam from Scheid Diesel and provisions to accept 14mm head studs (which was done during an untimely overhaul back in ‘06). Scheid also ﬁre-ringed the head and outﬁtted it with heavy-duty valve springs. A1 Tech- nologies’ 14mm head studs secure the head to the block.Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter In the cockpit, Eric keeps tabs on the engine via a CTS monitor from Edge Products. On a typical pull, the factory gauge cluster shows 3,800 to 3,900 rpm being carried down the track and a wheel speed of 26-to-30 mph via the speedometer. Although he’s broken an output shaft and disinte- grated the second gear in the past, Eric has stuck with the NV5600 six-speed manual transmission the truck originally came with. To harness the power and torque of the potent 5.9L Cummins, a dual disc street puller clutch from Haisley Machine is employed. FUELING Leaving nothing to chance, Eric went big on the fuel side of things. A 200-gph AirDog II system (rated to support more than 1,000 hp) supplies fuel to an Exergy Performance 12mm stroker CP3 (also rated for 1,000 hp). Eric told us that adding the 12mm CP3 to the mix really woke the truck up, taking him from mid-pack ﬁn- ishes in 2014 to the front of the ﬁeld in 2015. A set of stock injectors equipped with 180-hp Industrial Injection nozzles complete the fuel system combination. With Eric’s 180-hp Industrial Injection injectors and a CP3 capable of supporting up to 1,000 hp in the mix, no run-of-the-mill lift pump would do. So, a 200-gph AirDog II fuel system was left in charge of supplying the 12mm CP3 plenty of number 2 diesel. Thanks to Eric’s local truck pulling rules permitting the use of a single S300 framed turbocharger on Cummins engines, a 66mm S300 from High Tech Turbo sits in the factory location. Equipped with a T4 flange, it sports a 73mm turbine wheel and mounts to a 3-piece third-gen exhaust manifold from ATS. The HTT unit also sends boost through a Spearco intercooler. TURBO DUTIES With S300 based turbochargers being permitted in his local Work Stock classes, Eric runs a 66mm, T4 ﬂanged S300 from High Tech Turbo. The high-ﬂowing S366 mounts via an ATS third-gen T4 exhaust manifold. A Spearco intercooler keeps excessive EGT at bay, and an ATS Arc Flow intake elbow frees up the intake path leading into the head. Bolted in the stock loca- tion lies the key reason why Eric now runs at the front of the Work Stock class: a 12mm CP3 from Exergy Performance. Prior to the 2015 pulling season, Eric found himself placing mid-pack just about everywhere he went (with a competitors “top-of-the-line” pump). With this pump in place, the entire setup came to life and First Place finishes be- came regular occurrences. With the help of good friend Tony Brown, a set of homemade tractions bars were added to keep rear axle wrap at bay. Eric and Tony also collaborated on the truck’s hitch receiver, while Eric built his own sled stops. TUNING While Smarty has always been Eric’s weapon of choice when it came to tuning the truck’s ECM, he recently delved into custom UDC tunes. Allowing the truck to make as much power as possible yet keeping the stock bottom end alive was left in the hands of the tuning experts at Firepunk Diesel. As for the transmission, the stock NV5600 six-speed manual equipped with a Haisley Machine dual disc clutch harnesses the Cummins’ power. Surprisingly, and after a decade’s worth of hooks, the only carnage the NV5600 has ever endured came in the form of a shelled second gear and a broken output shaft. Eric will tell you his tread of choice is nothing special. Up front, he runs a set of used 325/60R18 Pro Comp Xtreme all ter- rains, while four 285/70R17 BF-Goodrich all terrains take care of business out back. How’s this for a testament to how strong the rear axle is underneath Dodge trucks? The hefty AAM 1150 survived more than 100 pulls before breaking its first axle shaft. Both the front and rear axles are bone-stock, untouched units, equipped with the same 3.73 gears they left the factory with. BUDGET BUILT-RIGHT Perhaps the best part about Eric’s truck is that it was put together on a blue- collar budget. There’s no built engine, no $2,500 turbocharger, and no bling under the hood. It’s just a simple, tried-and-true setup that works. He and his Dodge are proof that you don’t need an endless bank account—or even the most horsepower— to out-pull the competition. DW A pair of homemade bump stops eliminates rear suspension travel and keeps the front sus- pension from completely unloading at the end of the track. Bilstein 5100 series shocks exist at all four corners courtesy of a KORE leveling kit. SPECS: Year/Make/Model: 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 OWNER: Eric Loy HOMETOWN: Medora, Illinois ODOMETER: 85,000 miles ENGINE: 5.9L common-rail Cummins with Scheid Diesel ﬁre-ringed head, heavy-duty valve springs, A1 Technologies 14mm head studs, Scheid Diesel common-rail street cam FUEL: Industrial Injection 180-hp injectors, Exergy Performance 12mm CP3, AirDog II 200-gph system AIR: High Tech Turbo 66mm S300, Spearco intercooler, ATS Arc Flow intake elbow, ATS three-piece T4 exhaust manifold TUNING: Smarty UDC via Firepunk Diesel TRANSMISSION: NV5600 with Haisley Machine dual disc street puller clutch HORSEPOWER: 750 hp (est.) TORQUE: 1,400 lb-ft. (est.) TIRES: 325/60R18 Pro Comp Xtreme A/T (front), 285/70R17 BFGoodrich All- Terrain T/A (rear) WHEELS: Moto Metal 18×10 (front), factory (rear) SUSPENSION/STEERING: KORE leveling kit with 5100 series Bilstein shocks, homemade traction bars, sled stops, and bump stops