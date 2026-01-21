New Parts Counter: Durability-Focused Diesel Performance Parts

DMAX Store DMAX Xtreme Duty Front CV Axle Assembly, 2001-’10 LB7/LLY/LBZ/LMM

The DMAX Xtreme Duty CV Axles are made with a premium thermoplastic elastomer boot that offers better life than many of the other boots on standard CV axles. The advantages of these thermoplastic elastomer boots include ideal flex fatigue characteristics, exceptional tear resistance, protection against water, and a wide temperature capability. These CV axles also use a special grease that maintains high lubricant performance in extremely low ambient temperatures. A stepless ear clamp provides a more reliable 360-degree seal for improved clamping force to keep your CV axles together in even the coldest climates. In addition to the improved boot technology, DMAX Store also upgraded the joint itself to a Rzeppa CV joint to allow for smooth articulation even when your CV angles are not flat. All of DMAX Store’s axles come standard with new OE-style axle nuts.

DMAX Store

Dmaxstore.com

Riffraff Diesel TP-38 Blank Pedestal 1994-’97

Is your exhaust back pressure valve actuator rod leaking? This is the most common use of the non-EBPV pedestal, to just eliminate the EBPV altogether. This product is designed for 1994.5-’97 Power Stroke applications and is recommended to be used with pedestal O-rings or Riffraff’s reinstall kit.

Riffraff Diesel

Riffraffdiesel.com

Smeding Diesel S300 Turbo Kit For 2007.5-’18 6.7L Cummins

Upgrade your 2007–’18 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 6.7L Cummins with the Smeding Diesel S300 Turbo Kit—the ultimate solution for anyone struggling with HE300V or HE351VE turbo failures. Designed for enthusiasts seeking enhanced power, reliability, and drivability, this kit is a direct replacement that delivers more horsepower, faster spool, and long-term durability.

Smeding Diesel

Smedingdiesel.com

Pusher Intake System 2011-’14 Ford F250/350 6.7L Power Stroke

The Pusher Intake System for the 2011+ Ford F250/350 6.7L Power Stroke spent two years in research, design, and testing to obtain perfectly balanced air delivery and compatibility across numerous turbo configurations. This system replaces the entire anemic factory intake manifold, plastic cold side charge tube, and cold air intake assembly and delivers maximum and perfectly equalized air flow to each cylinder head. Both the Pusher cold side charge tube and cold air intake are routed via the shortest and most efficient flow path.

Pusher Intakes

Pusherintakes.com

DIESELR EGR Upgrade Kit For 2017-’19 Duramax 6.6L L5P

This EGR Upgrade Kit from DIESELR is engineered for Duramax owners who demand long-term reliability, cleaner airflow, and consistent power under load. Built for 2017–’19 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500/4500/5500 HD trucks, this kit replaces the factory EGR system with high-quality components that eliminate common failure points.

DieselR

Dieselrcorp.com

Wehrli Custom Fab 2013-’18 6.7L Cummins Stage 1 High-Flow Intake Bundle Kit

The Stage 1 High Flow Bundle Kit for 2013-’18 6.7L Cummins applications improves airflow between the turbo and engine for improved efficiency, throttle response, and turbo spool-up. It also eliminates weak points in the factory design that can lead to boost leaks or complete failures in hard-working and high-performance applications.

The Stage 1 kit replaces the poorly flowing, small-diameter factory pipes with heavy-duty, high-flowing 3.5-inch-diameter pipes. The kit includes upgraded high-quality silicone boots that withstand higher pressure and temperatures than the factory boots to increase reliability and eliminate blown factory boots. Wehrli’s kit is made in the USA from high-strength, heavy-duty 14-gauge aluminum tubing with smooth, aerodynamic mandrel bends for increased durability and optimized flow.

Wehrli Custom Fab

Wcfab.com