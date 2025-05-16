Stock to Not! Building a 700HP 4-Link Monster

It’s been almost 2 years since we bought Stock to Not, and we’re more than deep into this project. If you’re new here, Stock to Not has been a project build for DieselWorld that we’ve literally brought from being a stock 1994 12 valve truck, and is now well on its way to being 700+HP street/drag truck. What you’re about to see is the process of taking our cab n chassis 2nd gen and making it into a long bed roller that has adjustable suspension, and we went a little further than i had expected…

The first order of business (in my opinion) is making sure we have the suspension in a position to be tunable and strong, so we went with building a 4 link suspension on our rolling chassis! So after getting some flex joints and a few sticks of DOM, flattening out the stock axle mounts with a plasma cutter and a grinder, measuring out the approximate length so we have room for bed mounts (this truck is a cab n chassis originally), and getting the welder ready, we’re off to the races.

First the mounts on the plasma table, then to measuring where the mounts would go. Now that everything’s cut out the measurements got made to where we want the front mounts of our 4 link to be, holes were cut in the frame for the cross bars and the plates were set into place. After getting some of the estimated positions lined up, the rear mounts on the axle got tacked into place as well. After that i learned how to adequately level out my front 4 link brackets so they do their job correctly, Nick got them fully welded into place. At this point we were really happy with how it was all coming out! The link bars were now in place, and this chassis is pretty much at a point where it can be set on the ground.

This is where we go to an extent i didn’t know we were going to! And it wasn’t a bad extent!

The next day we worked on this unit, another chunk of the frame was said to be cut out of the frame, so that means this project has turned into a full race chassis with about 20 minutes of cutting! The next few photos are of the frame getting boxed in with a couple custom fit pieces for structural integrity.

The hardest part of this whole process was bending the DOM to make the “U” shape for the back part of the frame. Using a hydraulic pipe bender we took 2 long sticks of piping and made them into the whole back half of our truck. Unfortunately this was my first time using such a tool (as is this whole process really) so i had to ask a million questions and learn as we moved along. Luckily i didn’t ruin any piping and it ended up looking absolutely perfect. I’m so stoked to be further into this project and i can’t wait to get another few days on it to share with you all!

Shout out to Nicks 4×4 and More for holding my hand through this project and teaching me the right way to build a 4 link suspension, boy has it been a process! See you all when it’s time to get more fab done on this unit!

Photos by Tucker Harris