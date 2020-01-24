WEEKEND ON THE EDGE 2018

DYNO, DRAGS & PULLS— AND A 2019 UCC QUALIFIER

Nearing its twentieth year in business, Edge Products of Ogden, Utah, is known as one of the largest performance tuning companies in the industry. After hitting the scene in 1999 with their “Comp” box for the 1998.5-2002 24V Cummins, their ability to squeeze every bit of power and efficiency out of a truck’s engine has helped grow the company into what it is today. With a 40,000-square-foot headquarters and nearly 100 employees on staff, Edge Products offers gear for diesel and gas powered rigs, as well as the Jeep market.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

The annual Weekend On The Edge (WOTE) event this past August has long been a can’t-miss event along the diesel competition circuit, with chassis dyno runs, drag racing, and sled pulling on the agenda. As one of the largest diesel events in the West, WOTE brings enthusiasts from all over to compete. There were plenty of vendors and event sponsors set up, offering spectators help with just about everything diesel-related, and the two-day event had plenty of action going to keep everyone entertained.

Bringing back the quarter-mile drag racing part of the event after a couple years without it made for some great Friday night entertainment. The 12.0 and 10.50 Index classes are always fun to watch, with tight racing and quite a few daily drivers getting out to compete. In the Pro Street class, Industrial Injection’s Cummins-powered Chevrolet was out making test passes with a new turbo setup and put on quite a show for the crowd. One of the scariest parts of the night came when the 12V Cummins-powered truck from Power Driven Diesel had an injection pump stick wide open and lead to catastrophic engine failure at the end of the track. The engine block tried to launch itself from under the hood, leaving the entire truck virtually totaled. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

On the sled pull track, things were a bit challenging on the drivers due to an extremely loose surface that made traction tough to come by. The big-power guys had to take it easy off the line to keep their tires underneath them, and the smaller horsepower guys had a hard time getting a good bite off the line. Tom Hansen’s Edge-sponsored truck put on quite the show with a 338-foot pull at more than 28 mph, allowing him to take home the King of Diesels trophy for the weekend.