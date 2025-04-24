Installing Train Horns on a Ford Super Duty with HornBlasters

Installing Train Horns on a Super Duty

If you are reading this article, I’m pretty sure you have been around someone with train horns on their truck. Whether it’s a friend you know who likes to scare people with them or some random truck you passed that scared the crap out of you with their horns. Not only are loud train horns fun to play with but they also add a side of safety to your truck that doesn’t come from the factory. If someone pulls out in front of you or comes into your lane, the sheer volume from a set of train horns gets their attention way faster than the factory horn does. When we knew we wanted to add a set of train horns to this 2017 Ford F250, we reached out to our friends over at HornBlasters, who have dominated the train horn sector of the industry since 2002.

HornBlasters has a wide variety of kits and options for mounting its horns as well. Everything from spare tire delete kits that allow you to mount the tank, air compressors, and the horn trumpets where the factory spare goes under the bed of the truck, to a few vehicle specific kits are available. Of course, you can do a custom mount, but fabrication of one-off brackets isn’t in everyone’s wheelhouse. Wanting to mix a custom-looking install with the ease of a spare tire delete, we opted for the HornBlasters Goliath horn mount. This mount goes into the spare tire spot under the bed but is a bolt-in mount versus the standard spare tire delete mount that uses the spare tire cable to pull the mount into place and secure it. This mount is built specifically for this model truck, but HornBlasters offers other mounts for various other models.

This specific mount utilizes two of the factory receiver mounting bolts to secure it, as well as a third bolt on the other end that must be added. It holds two HornBlasters compressors as well as a 5-gallon air tank, and 6 HornBlasters trumpets. The kit comes with every fitting, wire, and connector needed for a full installation. The metal mount comes in bare metal so you can paint or powdercoat it to your needs. For this install, we went with a blue and silver powdercoating combo to match the rest of the truck, which had a huge Stryker Off Road lift kit and a ton of parts that were already powdercoated. Even though the factory receiver didn’t have to come off to install these parts, we went ahead and pulled it off and had it powdercoated as well. This way, the entire underside of the rear of the bed would be highly detailed and make for a better showpiece.

Follow along as we give you the basic idea of how this killer parts combo goes in and what the final outcome looks (and sounds) like. This is one loud install!