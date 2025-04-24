Published on April 24, 2025 Author BRANDON BURRELL Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Installing Train Horns on a Ford Super Duty with HornBlasters Installing Train Horns on a Super Duty If you are reading this article, I’m pretty sure you have been around someone with train horns on their truck. Whether it’s a friend you know who likes to scare people with them or some random truck you passed that scared the crap out of you with their horns. Not only are loud train horns fun to play with but they also add a side of safety to your truck that doesn’t come from the factory. If someone pulls out in front of you or comes into your lane, the sheer volume from a set of train horns gets their attention way faster than the factory horn does. When we knew we wanted to add a set of train horns to this 2017 Ford F250, we reached out to our friends over at HornBlasters, who have dominated the train horn sector of the industry since 2002. With all of the parts needed laid out, you can ensure you have what you need before you start. The mount and tank have been powdercoated before anything was assembled. HornBlasters has a wide variety of kits and options for mounting its horns as well. Everything from spare tire delete kits that allow you to mount the tank, air compressors, and the horn trumpets where the factory spare goes under the bed of the truck, to a few vehicle specific kits are available. Of course, you can do a custom mount, but fabrication of one-off brackets isn’t in everyone’s wheelhouse. Wanting to mix a custom-looking install with the ease of a spare tire delete, we opted for the HornBlasters Goliath horn mount. This mount goes into the spare tire spot under the bed but is a bolt-in mount versus the standard spare tire delete mount that uses the spare tire cable to pull the mount into place and secure it. This mount is built specifically for this model truck, but HornBlasters offers other mounts for various other models. First, we installed the inlet filter fitting into each compressor. It’s easier to access these before they are installed. This specific mount utilizes two of the factory receiver mounting bolts to secure it, as well as a third bolt on the other end that must be added. It holds two HornBlasters compressors as well as a 5-gallon air tank, and 6 HornBlasters trumpets. The kit comes with every fitting, wire, and connector needed for a full installation. The metal mount comes in bare metal so you can paint or powdercoat it to your needs. For this install, we went with a blue and silver powdercoating combo to match the rest of the truck, which had a huge Stryker Off Road lift kit and a ton of parts that were already powdercoated. Even though the factory receiver didn't have to come off to install these parts, we went ahead and pulled it off and had it powdercoated as well. This way, the entire underside of the rear of the bed would be highly detailed and make for a better showpiece. Follow along as we give you the basic idea of how this killer parts combo goes in and what the final outcome looks (and sounds) like. This is one loud install! Using the supplied hardware, both compressors were installed into the mount. Setting the plate face up on a table will give you plenty of access to all mounting spots on the plate. Next, the air tank was bolted to the mount. After test-fitting the plate under the truck, we marked where the third mounting bolt goes and drilled a hole for a nutsert to be installed. Next, we installed a nutsert into the new hole. This will receive a bolt to avoid having to use a nut on the backside since it can’t be accessed anyway. Back to the mounting plate, we installed all six trumpets, being sure not to over tighten them. We then flipped the plate over and installed the swivel air fitting onto each trumpet. We secured the supplied HornBlasters air valve under the truck, but after we installed both fittings. This way, you just have to plug in the air lines once the mounting plate is installed. We then began cutting the air line we would need, making sure to make clean and even cuts. Jagged or uneven cuts could result in unwanted air leaks. The supplied air line was then plugged into each of the trumpet quick-connect fittings, making sure the line was securely seated into the fitting. We zip-tied the six air lines into one bundle and routed them towards the front of the mounting plate to be plugged into the air fitting later. Once we figured out the placement of all the needed fittings in the tank, we made sure to apply thread sealant to help avoid air leaks. Due to the weight of the fully assembled mount, we grabbed a few friends, lifted it into place, and secured it with the two factory receiver bolts—one on each side. We then installed the third mounting bolt into the nutsert we installed in step 6. Now that all three mounting bolts were tightened, we made sure that no moving parts or the exhaust was in the way. If anything looks to be in the way, now is the time to move it. After all power connections were made and the air lines were plugged into the air valve, we made sure everything was zip-tied out of the way. The mounting plate was now complete. The pressure switch was installed into the end of the tank and the wires were routed out of the way so they were as hidden as possible. We made sure all connections are made per the instructions. The final step was to connect the power wire to the battery and install the supplied fuse. Also, the air valve power wire could be made to either a momentary push button, or as we did, directly to the factory horn. Now, when the steering wheel button is pressed, the factory horn and train horns all sound at the same time. Happy horning!