Pleasant Cook’s Towering, Daily Driven LML

When you grow up around show trucks, you just might be into them as an adult. Meet Pleasant Cook, the truck-building, UTV-racing, social media phenom you probably know best as 4×4 Barbie. She’s only 22 years young, yet has already been behind some of the most recognizable SEMA builds in the industry. From a white and pink Chevy named Karma, to a sky-high Platinum F-250 coined Ruthless, to her other Blue Oval Beauty, “Kandy,” Pleasant has been busy on the truck show scene the last few years. But believe it or not, this ‘15 Silverado 2500 HD is one of the O.G.’s in her collection, and it’s been to SEMA on more than one occasion. Referred to as “Krush,” it boasts 9-inches of Kelderman air-ride out back, 26-inch ‘Forces all the way around, a one-of-a-kind wrap, and solid list of performance upgrades. On top of that, it’s one of the most functional and versatile show pieces you’ll come across.

Air Ride & 37’s

For a truck intended to tow (and it certainly does), Kelderman Manufacturing stepped in with one of its rear air suspension systems. The air-ride system scrapped the factory leaf springs, and offers 7 to 9-inches of adjustability—along with an onboard air compressor, air tank, height control and dump valves. Fox 2.0 remote reservoir shocks specifically valved for the HD Chevy application help enhance its ride quality, and reside front and rear. To clear the 37-inch Gladiator X Comp M/T’s, the 9.25 AAM IFS was treated to a 9-inch Kelderman lift. Bestop powerboards provide easy access for Pleasant and her passengers.

The Million Dollar Look

Installed at Vivid Wraps in Cincinnati, Ohio, the 3M wrap transformed the late-model Chevy’s appearance completely, and Pleasant’s race number (62) was even incorporated at the rear of the bed sides. A massive Kelderman logo consumes the sheet metal on the rear doors, even extending into the rockers, windows, and door handles. The truck gets its aggressive stance from a set of 37×13.50 X Comp mud terrains from Gladiator Tires, mounted on 26×14-inch American Force Nemesis wheels. The Alpha bumpers from Kelderman, complete with accented tow hooks and cutouts that accommodate Rigid Industries LED’s makes for a rugged yet clean look, with optimum functionality.

Drop-In VGT

To help motivate the big Bow Tie, the LML Duramax has been treated to a combination of air, fuel, and exhaust mods. A drop-in VGT from Tater Built Turbochargers sports a 63mm compressor wheel, a 67mm turbine, and brings things to life quickly while also allowing for solid power up top. The fresh air side has been opened up courtesy of a K&N cold air intake and high-flow piping from HSP Diesel. A 5-inch MBRP stainless steel exhaust system, culminating in a Racing Raspberry-coated tip, frees up exhaust flow.

More Fuel, Fine-Tuning And (Believe It Or Not) A Stock Allison

For reliability purposes, the factory CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump was replaced with a PowerFlo 750 CP3 from Fleece Performance Engineering—which was made possible thanks to Fleece’s CP3 conversion kit. The 10mm CP3 is supported by a 165-gph FASS low-pressure system, and PPEI tuning by way of EZ Lynk dials in the powertrain. So far, PPEI’s tuning wizardry has somehow managed to keep the factory six-speed Allison transmission alive. Everything in the horsepower equation was headed up by Diesel Dynamics of Joshua, Texas.

It’s A Keeper

While show pieces come and go in Pleasant’s line of work, we have a sneaking suspicion that this one isn’t going anywhere. Not only has Krush made three trips to the SEMA Show, but is serves as both her daily driver and a tow-rig. Trust us, she is adamant that this thing gets driven. We’re sure Pleasant will be back with another build in the near future, but given its history, we think the ‘15 might just remain in her fleet a while.