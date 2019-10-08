OPERATION OLD SCHOOL TOW RIG: PART 3

Class V Hitch, Trailer Brake Controller & 5-inch Exhaust

With fresh leaf springs and an air spring system in place under our ’97 F-350 (installed in Parts 1 and 2 of this series), the old school crew cab is well on its way to becoming a born again and formidable tow rig. However, thanks to age, rust and outdated equipment, several issues need to be addressed before we can even think about hooking it to a trailer. For starters, the factory-installed receiver hitch is practically being held to the frame via rust, the 20-year-old trailer brake controller is obviously behind the times, and the truck’s exhaust system is long overdue for replacement. After reaching out to the likes of Draw-Tite, Tekonsha and Diamond Eye Performance, we’re solving each of these problems with top-of-the-line components this month.

To ensure the safest possible bumper tow experience we’re installing Draw-Tite’s Class V Ultra Frame 2-inch receiver hitch. For optimum braking control, we’re upgrading to a proportional Tekonsha P2 trailer brake controller. And for a fresh start, a throaty sound, and reduced EGT, we’re helping the truck exhale with a 5-inch exhaust system from Diamond Eye Performance. Additionally, we’re bolting on a direct replacement bumper from LMC Truck, as well as adding several new towing accessories from Draw-Tite and Bolt Lock to our arsenal. Following another nine-hour day spent removing, replacing, and upgrading parts at Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, Project Old School Tow Rig is one step closer to hauling anything we need it to. Stay tuned for Part 4, where we’ll prep the E4OD transmission for heavy hauling.

SOURCES

Bolt Lock

844.972.7547

BoltLock.com

Diamond Eye Performance

800.635.9950

DiamondEyePerformance.com

Draw-Tite

800.632.3290

Draw-Tite.com

LMC Truck

800.562.8782

LMCTruck.com

Tekonsha

800.632.3290

Tekonsha.com