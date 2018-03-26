-ADVERTISEMENT-

EXHAUST AND SERVICE BRAKE UPGRADES

Many enthusiasts think about adding more power or making their truck look better. The last thing on their list is figuring out how to make their truck stop better while pulling a 10,000-pound trailer. It usually never comes to mind until you’re doing 70 mph down the interstate with a fully loaded trailer pushing you toward dead-stopped traffic. It’s then that you realize the stock brakes generally come up a little short.

To start the Pacbrake installation, Chris Murra assembled the exhaust brake and exhaust couplers to mark the section of the exhaust tubing that will need to be removed.

Murra then cut out the marked section to make room for the brake.

Next, he temporarily installed the brake and couplers on the exhaust tubing to make sure everything was properly aligned before tack welding the couplers to the exhaust system

After removing the brake valve assembly, he welded the couplers to the exhaust tubing from the inside to get a 360-degree weld without having to completely remove the exhaust system from the truck.

Murra then installed the Pacbrake valve and actuator assembly in position using the supplied V-band clamps.

Moving to the outside of the frame rail, Murra had to drill a couple holes to mount the activation solenoid as well as the small air tank. He also routed the air line to the actuator, solenoid and tank before lowering the truck and moving on to the rest of the installation.

Murra relocated the small vacuum pump from the factory location near the blower motor to the radiator core support near the passenger side battery with the supplied mounting bracket. He used the supplied wire and hose to extend the electrical connections and vacuum hose, then covered them with protective wire loom.

Next, he mounted the air compressor in the space vacated by the vacuum pump assembly relocation using the supplied mounting brackets.

The pressure switch assembly and air hose connector mounts to the studs securing the MAP sensor. Murra fabricated a new bracket, as the one supplied in the kit was for the 6.0L engine.

Moving into the cab, he mounted the Pacbrake control module below the dash using the supplied bracket to securely hold it in place between the brake pedal and the PCM.

The harness was then pulled through the firewall for the electrical connections under the hood and under the truck. It can also be plugged into the control module and carefully routed and secured under the dash; pay close attention to moving components.

In the passenger-side fender well, Murra connected the Pacbrake harness to the PCM harness with the supplied heat shrink butt connectors.

He mounted the activation switch on the top of the steering column to allow Uriah easy access to activate the system and view the LED to verify operational modes.

Under the hood, Murra routed the harness to the rest of the components, made the electrical connections indicated in the installation manual, and secured the harness with the included cable ties.

Vincent Uriah, a concrete contractor who regularly pulls heavy loads with his 2003 7.3L Power Stroke F-350, already knows the need for improved stopping power. Since Uriah tows heavy on a regular basis, he wanted to upgrade his wheel brakes as well as add an exhaust brake to the 125,000+ mile Ford for maximum help when needed. Luckily for the owner, Swamp’s Diesel Performance is right in his backyard. For the exhaust brake, we turned to Pacbrake for the company’s air-actuated PRXB inline exhaust brake valve and their vehicle interface to control the automatic transmission for maximum braking performance. Then, for the wheel brake upgrade, the crew at Swamp’s installed new EBC Ultimax rotors and EBC Orange Extra Duty brake pads on all four corners of the truck. We followed along as Chris Murra installed the components on Uriah’s truck over a two-day span.

INSTALLATION

Installing the engine brake is quite involved and requires mounting the brake valve in the exhaust system, but also mounting, plumbing and wiring the compressor, tank, valves and integration module. You will even need a welder to install the supplied exhaust couplers on the exhaust pipe after removing a section of tubing to make room for the brake valve. The included installation manual is well written and should help skilled DIYers complete the installation without problems, but if you’re a beginner it may be better to let your local diesel performance shop handle the installation for you.

Looking under the truck you can see the completed Pacbrake PRXB installation with the wires and air lines secured.

Like any other brake installation/upgrade, you will first need to lift and secure the vehicle and then remove the wheels. Next, remove and secure the calipers to prevent damage to the brake hoses. Then remove the caliper brackets.

On the Ford truck, you will need to remove the axle shafts before removing the hub and rotor assembly.

After removing the old rotor from the hub and cleaning the hub and bearings, the new rotor can be bolted to the hub using the original bolts, securing them with threadlocking compound to make sure they do not back out unexpectedly.

The completed rear brakes now have a good surface for the pads to clamp down on and the Extreme Duty EBC pads will provide better braking and longer wear than the original brake pads. New brake hardware was used and lubricated with the caliper lube supplied with the EBC pads to make sure that the calipers do not hang up or freeze on the floating pins and prematurely wear the new pads and rotors.

After the Pacbrake exhaust brake installation, attention turned to the wheel brake system. Armed with new rotors and pads from EBC, this upgrade really comes down to about the same thing as a basic brake job, which most DIYers can handle for themselves. Since Uriah’s F-350 is a 2WD dually and has the large full-floating rear axle, changing out the front and rear rotors is more involved than your typical brake job. When performing the upgrade, it’s a good idea to pick up a new set of front and rear inner seals as well as a new set of brake hardware to make sure everything goes back together smoothly and continues to work well for years to come. Also, be sure to thoroughly inspect the wheel bearings for any signs of wear or pitting and replace them as needed while you have things taken apart. It’s also a good idea while you’re inspecting the wheel bearings to thoroughly clean them and repack them with a quality wheel bearing grease such as the Valvoline Multi-Purpose grease used by the team at Swamp’s.

After greasing the bearings, installing new rear seals and reinstalling the hub/rotor assembly and axle shaft, Murra applied thread-locking compound to the bolts and tightened them to the proper torque while holding the hub with a large pry bar.

Up front, the brake job is a little easier. Murra removed the calipers and mounts before removing the one-piece hub and rotor assembly.

Working on the brake system is not something for amateurs or beginners. There’s too much at risk if something goes wrong. If this is beyond your comfort level, there’s no shame in calling in the professionals to do the job properly. It will be money well spent to ensure the safety of not only you and your family, but also other motorists on the road.

Then, after cleaning and inspecting the wheel bearings, he repacked them, installed new rear seals and mounted the new EBC hub and rotor assembly. Be sure to properly pack the bearings with a high-quality grease to prevent wear problems down the road.

The Pacbrake PRXB kit even comes with an accessory kit that can be used for inflating tires or just about any other small air needs you might have. This kit comes with a coiled hose and a soft case to keep everything organized in your truck so it’s all in one place when you need it. Driving with the system in the “off” position, the truck operates normally as though the system isn’t even installed. When the system is activated, the LED in the switch will glow red, indicating that it’s enabled and ready for activation. The LED will glow green during initialization of the controller and will glow orange when the engine brake is active.

RESULTS

When driving with the Pacbrake system enabled, the exhaust brake will only activate if the accelerator position is at zero throttle and vehicle speed is more than 22 mph. It’s worth mentioning that the cruise control function of the truck is disabled when the Pacbrake is enabled; we presume this is to prevent the system from falsely activating when the cruise is maintaining speed but the physical position of the throttle is at zero. The system works well slowing the truck greatly whenever you let off the throttle; it can be used to help control speed when traveling downgrades, allowing the wheel brakes to stay cool and ready for use in an emergency situation if needed.

As in the rear, new hardware was used when installing the EBC Extreme Duty brake pads and mounting the calipers. Be sure to use a new cotter pin on the spindle nut and to reinstall the dust cap to prevent the grease from escaping or becoming contaminated by road debris.

The EBC Extra Duty Orange brake pads come with a break-in surface coating like their other pads to season the rotors to the pads during your initial couple hundred miles of driving. Extra Duty pads are built to provide low noise and long life along with improved stopping power compared to stock pads. They’re also rotor friendly thanks to the carbon granule construction that also minimizes dust.

As we drove the truck, the brakes provided good pedal feel and excellent stopping power as we’ve experienced with EBC Brake upgrades in the past. When combined with the Pacbrake PRXB exhaust brake, Uriah’s truck is now ready to tackle heavy loads and the steep grades commonly found around Southeastern Tennessee and Northern Georgia, where he commonly uses the truck for work, which consists of towing heavy earthmoving equipment.DW