Getting 650 to 700 HP Out Of Stock Is Easier Than You Think

If you’re ready to play with your 6.7L Power Stroke, a decade-old track-record of stock bottom ends holding up to 650-rwhp should give you the confidence you need to get started. But even better than that, it doesn’t take a laundry list of mods to get you there. In fact, with a larger turbo, an upgraded CP4.2 or dual high-pressure fuel pumps and good tuning, you can knock on the door of 700-rwhp without even touching the factory injectors. Throw in the fact that a factory, non-abused 6R140 TorqShift can handle 650hp regularly and turning up the wick on a 6.7L Ford becomes even more appealing.

Factory internals, injectors, transmission, and 650 hp? The same can’t be said for any other engine and transmission combination in the diesel truck segment. No wonder so many ’11-’19 Ford owners add horsepower to their trucks. With the line in the sand for ’11-’16 engines being somewhere between 650 to 700 hp before carnage strikes (and close to that for ’17-’19 power plants), we’ll show you how easy it is to get there. And for those of you looking to lean on your 6.7L Power Stroke even harder, we’ve got a mods list for that, too. From 600 to 650 hp, 650 to 700 hp, and 700-plus (and a little about the carnage that can result from it), school is now in session.

