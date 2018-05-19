INSTALLING HYPERTECH’S MAX ENERGY 2.0 PROGRAMMER ON A 2013 FORD 6.7L POWER STROKE

With the Max Energy 2.0 Power Programmer from Hypertech you can reliably boost the power and performance of your 2013-2016 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke. Without even turning a single wrench you can get about 100 additional horsepower and nearly 200 lb-ft of torque in less than 30 minutes. Hypertech designed the Max Energy 2.0 programmers to work with the DPF and other emissions systems of modern diesel engines while safely improving power and performance. The tuning can be safely used while towing, even at the highest setting, up to the maximum Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) without fear of damaging the engine with high EGTs or other problems.

THE PATIENT

Roger Owens is a contractor who travels all over the Southeast building light pole bases for businesses throughout the region. He uses his 2013 F-250 to haul the Sonotube, rebar, tools and equipment from jobsite to jobsite wherever he and his team are needed. They also tow the skid steer, auger attachment, and bores with the truck, and it could have used some more oomph to handle the heavy load, especially with the many steep grades they find themselves climbing across the region on a regular basis. Of course, like any businessman, Owens would also love to improve the fuel mileage of the truck to help reduce operating expenses.

THE PROOF IS ON THE DYNO

To improve his work truck’s performance, he opted to have the guys at Beans Diesel Performance in Woodbury, Tenn., run the truck on their Dynocom chassis dyno before and after the programmer installation to see the measured performance improvements firsthand. We followed along with our camera gear in tow to document the process and bring it to you here. While driving the truck up to Woodbury, we calculated 20.16 mpg as our unloaded baseline. Then, while dynoing the truck, we found that the 75,000+ mile machine still put down a healthy 390.5 horsepower and 768.5 lb-ft of torque, but we also burned a lot of fuel in the process, revealing only 10.55 mpg during our many full-throttle dyno runs.

When shop owner Ryan Bean was running the baseline numbers he was only able to dyno the truck in fifth gear, as the top speed limiter would not allow him to make a full pull in sixth. While he was loading the Hypertech tunes he raised the top speed limiter to allow him to make the Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 pulls in sixth gear like he normally does for trucks on the Dynocom chassis dyno. Owens is still running factory size tires but if he had changed to a different tire size, as many truck owners do, the Max Energy 2.0 allows the user to change the tire size to correct the speedometer and odometer readings so that the shift points operate properly.

INSTALL

Loading the tune into the truck for the first time takes additional time since the Hypertech unit reads and copies the original factory tune into the Max Energy 2.0 module rather than simply overwriting it with the new tune into the ECU. This prevents possible computer mismatch problems and allows the truck to be easily returned to stock for service visits to the dealer. The total process took about 30 minutes the first time but only about half that when we changed to the other tunes for testing. The Max Energy 2.0 can also be used to read Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) to help you troubleshoot problems that may ever arise with your truck.

Bean first measured the truck with the Max Energy 2.0 Stage 1 tune, which showed peak increases of 63.1 hp and 125.8 lb-ft of torque along with a broader power range. The new peak totals for the 6.7L Power Stroke were 453.6 hp and 894.3 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Next, with Stage 2 tuning loaded, he recorded peak horsepower of 468.9 with 962.5 lb-ft of torque, equaling 78.4 hp and 194 lb-ft of torque peak increases. Then he loaded the Stage 3 tune and spun the dyno rollers a few more times, measuring 488.5 hp and 960.3 lb-ft of torque with a very wide power band and overall peak improvements of 98 hp and 191.8 lb-ft.

RESULTS

Without the use of a single tool we were able to get about 25% more horsepower and torque out of the 6.7L Power Stroke engine in only 30 minutes’ time thanks to the Hypertech Max Energy 2.0 Power Programmer. When we got in and drove the truck, it felt much more powerful and responsive from the seat of our pants and we noticed that it was able to maintain speed climbing grades (unloaded) without downshifting from sixth gear, which it could not do before the tuning. We did only record 19.79 mpg on the way home, but we reason that the truck likely performed a regeneration of the DPF during the trip to burn off any trapped particulates from the many full-throttle dyno runs Bean made throughout the afternoon. The techs at Hypertech tell us that typically their customers see about a 10% improvement in fuel mileage after installing their tuning and we don’t see any reason to doubt that claim.

If you’re looking for a quick and simple way to boost your truck’s performance by about 25% without turning any wrenches, the Hypertech Max Energy 2.0 Power Programmer should be highly considered. It’s something you can certainly do yourself, right there in your garage or driveway, and enjoy the benefits immediately. Our recommendation? Pick one up and prepare to wake the beast hiding beneath the hood of your 2013-2016 Super Duty Ford. DW

