Top Diesel Performance Upgrades for Power and Efficiency

Smeding Diesel 2007.5-2018 6.7L Cummins High Flow Bundle

If you’re looking for an all-in-one emissions-compliant cure to the restrictive factory 6.7L Cummins horn and highly dangerous factory grid heater, look no further. This kit will provide you with everything you need.

Doubles the flow of the factory horn

Increases throttle response

Includes necessary hardware and gaskets

Increases boost

Aluminum casted for superior cooling and strength

5 -inch all-purpose NPT ports

Smeding Diesel 6.7L Cummins intake horn

Smeding Diesel Cummins grid heater delete

Optional heater plug

Smeding Diesel

www.smedingdiesel.com

BD Diesel 1998.5-2007 Dodge 5.9L Cummins 20-degree Wastegated Exhaust Manifold T4 Mount

Protect your turbocharger with a performance manifold designed with a wastegate in mind. The cast and machined wastegate port completely divides the manifold into two sections to retain the divided pulse manifold flow. Internal geometry is optimized through Computational fluid dynamics, which increases flow throughout the RPM band for your high-flowing T4 of T6 based turbo. Thick-wall cast high silicon ductile iron retains heat energy. Precision slip joints allow the manifold to expand and contract, which reduces cyclic thermal fatigue and greatly increases manifold longevity. The 1/8-NPT ports are pre-drilled and tapped.

BD Diesel

us.bddiesel.com

BANKS POWER PowerPack Bundle for 2020-2023 Duramax 6.6L

The Banks Power PowerPack for your 2020-2023 Duramax is a complete system engineered for maximum sustained output, improved fuel economy, and engine durability. It includes patented performance and safety features and is bundled for additional power and savings.

Banks Power

www.bankspower.com

Riffraff Diesel Billet Oil Cooler Front Mount 1994-2003 7.3L

Riffraff Diesel’s replacement billet oil cooler front mount is designed to replace a stock cast unit, allowing for higher tolerances and better longevity than OEM. It’s made in the US of hard-anodized 6061 aluminum.

Riffraff Diesel

www.riffraffdiesel.com

Dan’s Diesel Performance 2006-2008 Allison T14A / A40 TCM

This brand new T14A /A40 pre-programmed TCM comes with your choice of OEM factory calibration or Dan’s Diesel Performance’s enhanced calibration. Dan’s calibration features include improved throttle response, revised shift strategies for better shift RPM, improved torque converter lock-up, and increased MPG. The TCM extends transmission life and works with factory of aftermarket ECM programming. This plug-and-play TCM can be delivered right to your door and take roughly 5 minutes to install. No dealer visit is required.

Dan’s Diesel Performance

www.dansdieselperformance.com

Bullet Proof EGR Cooler, Cummins Horizontal (Original) ISL, ISC, QSL, L9 & PACCAR PX-9, PX-8 EGR Cooler

Bullet Proof Diesel’s EGR cooler features an H-core (helically formed stainless steel tubing core) and vacuum brazing and TIG welding for strong seams. The cooler is designed to reduced stress and strain and improve longevity. The company’s quality control ensures there is a direct fit every time. (OEM Part Numbers 4990739, 44937496, 4943457, 4955485, 4352444, 4955485NX, 4955485RX, 4352444RX, and ER9047-01)

Bullet Proof Diesel

www.bulletproofdiesel.com