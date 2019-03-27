7.3L POWER STROKE IN-TANK UPGRADE FOR A BETTER FUEL SUPPLY

Restrictions in a fuel system not only rob horsepower, but the extra stress on pumps and injectors will reduce their service life. With a good, clean supply of fuel your rig will run better, produce more horsepower, last longer and will most likely get better mileage.

After a few years on the road the Ford 7.3L’s in-tank fuel filter clogs up, restricting the aforementioned fuel flow. But Ford designed this system with another fault. Being a return-type system (fuel is supplied to the engine, it uses what fuel it needs and returns the remainder to the tank in an endless loop of supply and return) the return is too close to the fuel pick-up. This may not sound like a problem, but the return is generally filled with tons of little air bubbles. The pick-up ends up taking its supply of fuel from this frothy area of the tank. This frothy, air-filled fuel greatly hinders performance and overall engine efficiency.

The fix can be found using a kit made by Driven Diesel. This kit includes all the fittings needed to relocate the return line and delete the stock in-tank filter. Also included is a canister-style fuel filter and mount to replace the one filter that’s being removed from the tank. This filter is easily obtainable from just about any truck stop or auto parts store and will stop harmful particles in the fuel from damaging the frame-mounted supply pump.

Installation does require either removal of the bed or dropping the tank to access the fuel pick-up. We headed to our local shop, Pick-Up Parts in Mission Viejo, Calif., for the procedure. All said and done, the install took just a few hours to complete.

SOURCES

Driven Diesel

623.582.4404

StrictlyDiesel.com