Truck Of The Week

Nathan Wheeler’s Crazy Horse Ford Turns No-Prep Monster

Nathan Wheeler is kicking off the New Year the only way he knows how, going fast. On a recent trip down to Mexico, his Cummins-swapped Pro Street ’10 F-250 put the hurt on a tough no-prep crowd to get himself into the money. Allowed to compete with his four-wheel drive, quick-spooling Super Duty, he outfitted the truck with 28×10 Hoosiers and proceeded to put on a show. Through the eighth-mile, Wheeler and his ¾-ton Ford have been as quick as 5.28 at 135 mph in the past, but that was at 4,640 pounds. We have reason to believe the truck is several hundred pounds lighter now. Watch out for this Texas-based ride this year…

Highlights

Another Mechanical DX460 Coming From The Wagler Camp…

Wagler is building another P-pumped DX460? Please, tell us more! Taking a break from other projects, Jeremy Wagler and his Odon, Indiana team are turning their attention toward this masterful hunk of billet-aluminum. The P-pumped DX460, which looks similar to the engine that propels the Cummins Killer III Super Stock truck, should be capable of more than 3,500 hp with the right fuel and air. As for fuel and air, Wagler will once again turn to Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo. Just look at the gigantic Wimer turbo that will fill the billet beast’s lungs.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Great News For S&S ’19-’20 Ram CP3 Conversion Customers

By now you’ve likely heard about Stellantis (owner of Ram) issuing a recall for a quarter of a million ’19 and ’20 model year Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with the 6.7L Cummins. The recall calls for you to bring your truck into the dealership to undergo a CP3 high-pressure fuel pump conversion (’19 and ’20 trucks came with the problematic CP4.2). What you likely haven’t heard, however, is that you can be reimbursed for having already installed one of S&S Diesel Motorsport’s CP3 conversions. That’s right, in many scenarios proof of having had the CP3 swap performed prior to the recall has earned truck owners a check from the automaker, which covers the full cost of the conversion.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

Where’s The Super Duty?

A picture of a melted late model Super Duty went semi-viral on social media in the New Year, sending aluminum truck sceptics into a frenzy. To be sure, more than 80-percent of the truck’s body did melt away in the blaze. This has to be one of the gnarliest wrecks we’ve ever seen, but thankfully the owner was unharmed, as was his trailer and presumably the precious cargo inside (if there was any). The trailer was saved by arriving firefighters who immediately set to work extinguishing the flames. The sole surviving piece of contents from the truck’s interior was the owner’s Bible.

All-New, Captive-Clutch Racing Converter

Wilson Patterson Diesel has teamed up with Revmax Torque Converters for the latest and greatest in the diesel racing world. Designed for use in 47RE and 48RE applications, the captive clutch style converter features a total of 10 friction surfaces, which will hopefully end converter clutch failure in high torque, high horsepower (1,500-plus hp) racing applications. According to Revmax, no other converter in the world has this much clutch surface. The unit is clamped together using an oversized, billet piston. Still in testing but hopefully available soon, the captive clutch converter will require pump modifications and a specific valve body to make it work.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/wilsonpattersondieselperformance

Events

New Singles Elite Class Coming To Diesel Truck Wars

A new racing category has been added to Diesel Truck Wars, the North Carolina drag race that takes place at Northeast Dragway in the spring and fall. The class is called Singles Elite and it allows a diesel-powered vehicle to run any size single turbo, so long as it can be spooled and driven on fuel alone. That’s right, no nitrous allowed, which will certainly make things interesting. The class is heads-up and will pay out as much as $1,500 to the winner. Watch out for trucks like the one piloted by Chris Gelbaugh, which spools a 91mm Garrett on fuel alone and will likely shine in this new field.

Source: http://www.dieseltruckwars.com/home.html

OEM News

F-Series: Best-Selling Truck For The 45th Year In Row

Rest easy, Ford fans. You’re still at the top of the heap. With a new year brings a mountain of sales totals from the previous year—and Ford once again posted the most units moved with a total of 726,004 trucks sold (its nearest competitor was 156,616 units behind). For the 45th consecutive year, Ford’s F-series is the best-selling truck in America, and it also enjoys 40 straight years of being the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Ford closed out the year of 2021 with 62,496 F-series trucks leaving dealerships in December. Overall, Ford was the best-selling automaker in the fourth quarter last year, boasting figures of 508,451.

Source: https://www.ford.com/