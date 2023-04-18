Chevrolet To Debut First-Ever Silverado 2500 HD ZR2

Chevrolet is bringing ZR2 off-road capability to the 2500 HD truck line in 2024—and it’ll be available with Duramax power under the hood. In addition, an HD ZR2 Bison package will build on the standard HD ZR2 features to include exclusive gloss black, 18-inch wheels, a distinctive cut, high-approach, stamped-steel front bumper with integrated recovery points and winch provisions, a unique stamped-steel rear bumper, and stamped-steel underbody skid plates. Offered exclusively in crew cab 2500 form, the HD ZR2 will sport the signature ZR2 family’s front grille, integrated mud guards, and a ride height that sits 1.5-inches higher than other Silverado 2500 HD’s thanks to its factory suspension lift.

