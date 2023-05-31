Ford Reverses Course, Will Include AM Radio in New Cars

Ford has announced that it will install AM radio functionality in all its new vehicles after earlier planning not to, a change in policy triggered due to concerns that the removal will affect the government’s ability to issue emergency alerts.

Ford is among the many automakers who decided to ditch AM radios in their new offerings. For Ford, it began with electric models like the F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E. The company was also preparing to drop AM radios from its internal combustion engine models starting with the 2024 Mustang. However, Ford has reversed course after many lawmakers raised concerns that ditching AM radios will deprive people of access to emergency alerts that typically get broadcasted on AM stations.

“After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 @Ford & @LincolnMotorCo vehicles,” Jim Farley, the chief executive of Ford Motor Company, said in a May 23 tweet.

Ford had removed AM radios from its electric pickups after data collected from vehicles showed that less than 5 percent of the owners listened to it, a Ford spokesman told AP.

Source: The Epoch Times

