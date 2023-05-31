2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty® – The Most Powerful And Connected Super Duty Ever – Shipping To Customers

Ford, the No. 1 selling pickup manufacturer globally thanks to the continued strength of the F-Series Super Duty, is now shipping all trims of its all-new 2023 pickup line to customers.

“The all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is the tough-tested icon that our customers trust. It is the smartest and most capable truck we’ve ever built offering must-have towing tech, embedded 5G capability, over-the-air updates plus an entire suite of available Ford Pro Intelligence solutions to help maximize uptime and accelerate productivity. And of course, its best-in-class payload and towing, more than any of our competitors, means this truck can take on any job.”

-Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO

The start of production follows a recent $700 million investment that added 500 jobs for Louisville-assembled products, including Super Duty – the latest evidence of Ford’s Built for America commitment.

“Investing in our members is always the right thing to do,” said UAW Region 2B Director Dave Green. “This announcement is another testament to the hard work our members give every single day of their lives. I thank Ford for continuing to invest in our members and communities.”

Built for America

Ford assembles more vehicles in the U.S.* and employs more hourly workers in America than any other automaker. And no product line embodies Ford’s commitment to American production than Ford F-Series, the best-selling trucks in the U.S. for 46 straight years.

Approximately 11,000 UAW hourly workers – more than 9,000 at Kentucky Truck Plant and approximately 1,800 at Ohio Assembly Plant – assemble the Ford F-Series Super Duty. Between those two states, plant operations, local sales, suppliers and employees help support nearly 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and a combined GDP of approximately $19 billion.

In Kentucky, Ford employs more than 12,000 people and supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and a state GDP contribution of $11.8 billion.

“It’s incredible to see production begin for the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Truck, because it represents Ford’s longstanding commitment to Kentucky, our workers and our future. This was one of the largest investments in Jefferson County’s history, and it followed the record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement in Hardin County. Together, we’re building a brighter future – and I am excited to see this iconic American company continue to succeed right here in Kentucky.”

