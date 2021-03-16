Diesel News - Texas Diesel Races; New Ford Package; PRI and more - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

Ford Adds Lariat Sport Appearance Package

Ford plans to roll out new technology and styling with the 2022 Super Duty. Among the fresh options is a Lariat Sport Appearance Package, which adds a paint-matched grille, bumpers, and sideview mirrors, and Ford will also extend the Black Appearance Package to XLT trims (which includes 20-inch Ebony Black painted wheels, and paint-matched front and rear bumpers, grille bars, and running boards). New interior and exterior colors are highlighted by a Baja interior available on Lariat models, a Light Slate and Navy Pier interior for Limited trims, and an Atlas Blue exterior color (presumably available across the board). Ford also continues to offer the Tremor package, shown here in the form of a Lariat Tremor combo in addition to the new Sport Appearance Package.

Events

Texas Truck Jam Joins The Holeshot Diesel Series

Another event has already been added to diesel’s newest drag race series, and what could be better than combining it with the Texas Truck Jam? On August 13-14, the Texas Motorplex in Ennis will host what is believed to be the largest diesel racing event in the Lone Star State. It will be the fourth annual running of the Texas Truck Jam, and by racing in the newly-created Holeshot Series’ racing format (which takes its cues from the ultra-competitive Outlaw Diesel Super Series), some of the most talented drivers and fastest diesels in the nation will likely show up to compete.

PRI Show Returns To In-Person Attendance

On March 9, PRI announced that the racing industry’s annual trade show would return to in-person attendance in 2021. As in years past, the PRI Trade Show will also return to the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis, which runs from December 9-11 this year. Further announcements include version 2.0 of PRI’s Road Tour, which took the PRI show on the road last October, and throughout its 85 stops pulled content directly from the industry-leading companies it visited. The last item of business for PRI in 2021 is the creation of a membership program whereby motorsports professionals can unite on legislative, advocacy, business resources, educational opportunities, career development, and cost savings measures related to the racing industry.

Highlights

S&S Is Hiring

Looking for an opportunity to work with one of the true leaders in the diesel industry? Now may be your chance to be a part of the high-tech common-rail injector and high-pressure fuel pump market. Indiana-based S&S Diesel Motorsport is looking to fill a Production Associate position created to keep up with the high demand for its products. The tasks of the job include building multiple products and kits from component parts, processing incoming core shipments, packaging finished products, and preparing and staging incoming pumps and injectors for tests conducted in the company’s fuel lab.

Parts Rack

Banks’ Pedal Monster

It’s the hottest thing to hit the late-model truck market in years, and you need one. It’s called the Pedal Monster and it allows you to fine-tune your throttle sensitivity in a safe and simple manner. Banks’ patented throttle sensitivity controller offers 30 different levels of throttle sensitivity, 10 for City mode, 10 geared for the Track, and 10 for Sport mode. The Pedal Monster simply plugs into the OBD-II connector (instead of tapping into the 5-volt pedal circuit as some of its competitors’ products do), receives its data from the vehicle’s ECM, and can be combined with any flash or inline tuner.

