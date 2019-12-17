BUILT TRUCK REFRESH

THE LITTLE THINGS THAT KEEP YOUR HIGH-POWERED DIESEL ON THE ROAD

Bulletproofing has long been a buzzword in the diesel industry, but is anything ever really bulletproof? The answer is no. Even balanced and blueprinted engines—pieced together with the strongest internals on the market—can pop if neglected or pushed too far. Sure, built engines, performance transmissions, and competition caliber injection systems are designed to withstand or facilitate huge horsepower, but you can’t simply add these things and never think about them again. At some point, depending on your driving habits, power level, how you use your truck, or because of age, you’re going to have to break the seal on that indestructible engine or transmission, along with having your injectors overhauled from time to time.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

The simple truth is that there’s parts you’re going to have to replace eventually, whether you’re at 600 hp or 1,200 hp—even aftermarket components. Are those traction bars you bought years ago banging and clanging? Time for new heim joints. Has your brake wear increased since the addition of all that extra horsepower? Time to consider an upgrade in stopping power. How many years has your once-overbuilt transmission been dealing with ever-increasing horsepower? Better get it checked out before it fails and you’re out some serious money. The list goes on. For a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the repairs that are both expected and overlooked on built trucks, keep reading. It could mean the difference between your fun coming to an abrupt halt or continuing for years to come.