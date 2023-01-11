Ride Of The Week

Cummins-Swapped C30

Picture this crew cab beast tethered to a gooseneck trailer moving cattle down the highway. Lead Foot Diesel’s latest retro repower is the stuff dreams are made of. It’s a ranch-dwelling, ultra- clean ’76 Chevrolet C30 dually with a P-pumped 12-valve under the hood. The Monroe, Georgia shop has a knack for treating classic body styles of yesteryear, Chevy, Ford and Dodge, to diesel powertrains. Of course, additional horsepower is usually part of the deal—and given the fact that there is an S300 sitting in place of the Holset turbo in this project, it looks like it’ll be a similar story here. We definitely need to see more ‘73-‘91 Chevy’s rolling around with Cummins power plants behind the grille.

Source: https://leadfootdiesel.com/

Highlights

3,000HP Common-Rail Puller

The New Year brings with it big news from Dynomite Diesel Products. In 2023 DDP will resurrect its second-gen puller—a truck that has served as a family hauler, 10-second drag racer, and a competitive 3.6 class puller in its lifetime. Now, owner Lenny Reed is jumping into the Super Stock realm with the truck. It will be powered by a DDP-fueled, common-rail 6.7L Cummins that packs a 5.25-inch atmosphere charger blowing into a 4.1-inch unit on the manifold. In Lenny’s own words, the goal is to “set it about 3,000 hp and let it eat.” Proving how serious he is about the build, a full tube chassis is already in the works at Proformance Pros in Carney, Michigan.

Source: https://dynomitediesel.com/

Justifying The Cost Of Rods

Want to truly know how your aftermarket connecting rods stack up against the stockers? Wagler has you covered. Its new rod-testing machine was designed to find the pressure point(s) that bend (or even break) a rod. Knowing the limits of a specific set of rods will be a major asset to the industry, undoubtedly serving to help builders spec out the safest combinations for horsepower and torque for their customers. On top of pressure testing, the folks at Wagler Competition Products plan to fatigue test rods in the future, too. Oh to be a fly on the wall to see all of this go down…

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Say It Ain’t So!

A 6.0L Power Stroke in a first-gen? Oh the indignity! As we learned from an article on The Drive, Tyler Hewitt performed the desecrating engine swap with the intended goal of ticking people off. Did it work? Are you offended? In addition to fabricating motor mounts, dropping the 6.0L into place, wiring it up and building a new transmission tunnel to accommodate the 5R110 TorqShift, Hewitt also added Ford King Ranch seats and a matching center console. Now the ’90 D250 is out chasing cows with that signature VGT whistle the world’s most infamous diesel is known for.

Source: https://www.thedrive.com/news/i-cant-believe-somebody-swapped-a-6-0l-power-stroke-into-a-first-gen-ram

OEM

Still On Top: Ford Retains Title For Best-Selling Pickup

For 46 years running, Ford’s F-series has been the top-selling truck in America. And for 41 years, the F-series has been the best-selling vehicle in America, incredibly having sold one every 49 seconds in 2022. From the F-150 all the way through the F-550 cab & chassis, Ford will surpass 640,000 trucks sold last year. Lining all of those trucks up, bumper-to-bumper, would span a distance of 2,400 miles—further than Los Angeles to Detroit. And with 2023 marking Ford’s 75th anniversary for its F-series, look for Ford to continue to anticipate customer needs and ultimately outsell the competition.

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2023/01/03/ford-f-series-is-americas-best-selling-truck-and-vehicle-once-ag.html

GM Delivered 2.2 Million Vehicles In 2022

General Motors and its dealers delivered some 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, which led the automotive industry in overall sales. And while GM plans to grow its market share even further in 2023 by way of having nine EV models on sale, the all-new ’24 HD line will definitely help the General’s bottom line. The latest generation 6.6L Duramax will offer up 470 hp ant 975 lb-ft of torque, best-in-class fifth-wheel and gooseneck towing figures in the 2500/F-250 category, advanced trailer tow-assist technologies, and an all-new look. Built in GM’s Flint Assembly plant in Michigan as well as its Oshawa Assembly facility in Canada, the ‘24s will be available in the first half of 2023.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/75316/8586?token=Oiqd6aglTf8io9W2RueF&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=

Stellantis: Sales Decline 13-Percent In 2022

Stellantis, parent company of Dodge and Ram, saw overall sales drop by 13-percent in 2022 as compared to 2021 figures. But don’t hit the panic button just yet. The Ram brand saw its total 2022 U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel increase by 28-percent vs. 2021; up 72-percent in the fourth quarter vs. the same period last year. As for Ram trucks, supply chain issues, which still plague much of the industry, are the most likely reason truck sales dipped to just over 468,000 units. In 2021, that figure was over 569,000 units.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/75328/8586?token=57LIoIMIu7ZjuW196YgM&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=